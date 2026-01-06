National Football League
Commanders, OC Kliff Kingsbury Reportedly Part Ways; Fire DC Joe Whitt Jr.
National Football League

Commanders, OC Kliff Kingsbury Reportedly Part Ways; Fire DC Joe Whitt Jr.

Updated Jan. 6, 2026 12:42 p.m. ET

Dan Quinn will have a pair of new coordinators in his third season as the Washington Commanders' head coach.

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and the Commanders have agreed to part ways, NFL Media reported Tuesday. Additionally, the Commanders have decided to move on from defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., NFL Media added in its report

The Commanders' decision to let Kingsbury walk comes as a bit of a surprise as he's been viewed as a top head coach candidate this coaching cycle. He also helped quarterback Jayden Daniels have one of the best rookie seasons of all time in 2024, with the Commanders reaching the NFC Championship Game as a result. 

However, Washington had its fair share of struggles in 2025, even when Daniels was healthy. The Commanders ranked 22nd in yards and points in 2025, going 5-12. They went 2-5 in the seven games Daniels started, struggling to overcome injuries to other players, like wide receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Zach Ertz, throughout the year. 

In 2024, the Commanders' offense ranked as one of the best in the league, finishing seventh in total offense and fifth in scoring. Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year by forming a strong connection with McLaurin while working under the tutelage of Kingsbury, who was in his first season back in the NFL after getting fired by the Arizona Cardinals as head coach following the 2022 season.

Whitt, meanwhile, worked under Quinn when the Commanders' head coach was the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator, following him to Washington ahead of the 2024 season. Washington's total defense ranked last in yards allowed and 27th in scoring in 2025, a drop-off from when it ranked 13th and 18th in those two statistics, respectively, in 2024. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!


 

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Playoff Schedule, Bracket: Steelers Win AFC North; Wild Card Kickoff Times

2026 NFL Playoff Schedule, Bracket: Steelers Win AFC North; Wild Card Kickoff Times

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes