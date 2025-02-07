National Football League 2025-26 NFL MVP odds, race: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson open as co-favorites Updated Feb. 7, 2025 12:24 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Associated Press started giving out the NFL MVP award in 1957, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the most recent winner of the prestigious honor, being crowned the league's best player at the 2025 NFL Honors on Thursday night.

Allen was the favorite to win the award for a good portion of the year, holding the best odds for quite some time. But Lamar Jackson's incredible play in the latter half of the season made it a competition.

The vote wound up being the closest since 2016, when Matt Ryan topped Tom Brady.

Allen received 27 first-place votes to Jackson’s 23, and Allen finished with 383 points. However, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback was named first-team All-Pro over Allen, making the Buffalo signal caller the first outright MVP winner to not be a first-team All-Pro since John Elway in 1987.

Still, Vegas has tabbed both the quarterbacks as co-favorites to win the award heading into next season.

Let's take a look at the MVP oddsboard for next season at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 7.

2025-26 NFL MVP Award odds

Josh Allen , Bills : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Lamar Jackson , Ravens : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Joe Burrow , Bengals : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Jayden Daniels, Commanders: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Patrick Mahomes , Chiefs : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Justin Herbert, Chargers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Jordan Love, Packers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

C.J. Stroud, Texans: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kyler Murray, Cardinals: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Caleb Williams, Bears: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

The first non-quarterbacks to crack the oddsboard are Jahmyr Gibbs (+7500) and Saquon Barkley (+8000).

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey both slot in next at +10000.

The last non-quarterback to win the award was Adrian Peterson in 2012, followed by LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006, Shaun Alexander in 2005, and Marshall Faulk in 2000.

