Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Who is the 'No Choice' No. 1 Team Entering Playoffs?

Updated Jan. 6, 2026 11:13 p.m. ET

If you don't know what to expect in this year's NFL playoffs, don't fret, because the GOAT feels the same way.

FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady admitted that just about all the 14 teams in the playoff field can be viewed as Super Bowl contenders. However, there's one team he thinks should be an obvious favorite heading into the postseason as he revealed his latest top 10. 

"Looking at this group of teams, it's hard to write anyone off," Brady said. "When's the last time we went into the playoffs saying that? And the gap between No. 10 and No. 1, it might've gotten even tighter last week. How's that possible? 

"Seattle, they seem like a worthy favorite, but you're just going to have to trust me on the rest of these rankings. I'm going off vibes." 

#10 Chicago Bears
Previously ranked: 9
11-6
#9 San Francisco 49ers
Previously ranked: 3
12-5
#8 Philadelphia Eagles
Previously ranked: 7
11-6

Brady's thoughts: "I know we talked about it last week, but should Philly have played its starters? The No. 2 seed probably sounds pretty nice right about now." 

The only action Jalen Hurts saw in Week 18 was in pregame warmups. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

#7 Houston Texans
Previously ranked: 6
12-5
#6 Buffalo Bills
Previously ranked: 10
12-5
#5 Los Angeles Rams
Previously ranked: 8
12-5

"I said it this weekend on the pregame, it's razor-thin, but I think Matt Stafford is my MVP. L.A. has to fly across the country on wild-card weekend. But if they can get past Carolina, look out for a deep run from this team." 

#4 Jacksonville Jaguars
Previously ranked: 5
13-4

"Jacksonville, they're your AFC South champion, and Trevor Lawrence got a new set of diamond grills — what an awesome sentence. The Jags rattled off eight straight wins to end the season, beating the Chargers and the Broncos during that run. Nobody should be overlooking Liam Coen and company."

#3 New England Patriots
Previously ranked: 4
13-4

"Drake Maye and the Patriots come in at No. 3. What an incredible rebound from this organization in 2025. Mike Vrabel helped re-establish the culture in Foxborough, and we've got playoff football back at Gillette. There's plenty of chaos around the league, but it feels like some order has been restored in the football world." 

Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel not only have Patriots fans thinking that they might be reliving the dynasty days, but they also have Tom Brady saying that order has been restored in the NFL. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

#2 Denver Broncos
14-3

"You know the saying: defense wins championships, and they've got a great one in Denver. Sean Payton defied a lot of experts' opinions when he went out and got Bo Nix last year. Now, he's got a chance to show everyone exactly what he saw in him as the AFC runs through Mile High." 

#1 Seattle Seahawks
14-3

"At No. 1, there's no choice but the Seahawks. They flew down to the Bay Area and handed it to a great 49ers' team last week, and Sam Darnold joined yours truly in the 14 wins [in back-to-back seasons] club. We shouild get jackets made or something … Or maybe vests. Matching sweater vests? I'll look into it, Sam. Just send me your sizes.

"Wild-card weekend is inbound. I know we're coming off the Christmas break, but the most wonderful time of the year actually just started. Let's f---ing go!"

Sam Darnold joined Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to ever win 14 games in back-to-back seasons in NFL history. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

