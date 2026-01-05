National Football League
Matthew Stafford or Drake Maye? Tom Brady Makes His Pick for 2025 NFL MVP
Updated Jan. 5, 2026 9:53 p.m. ET

With the NFL playoffs on the horizon, Tom Brady revealed his answer to one of the season's most important questions: who will win the 2025 Most Valuable Player Award?

This year's race figures to center around a pair of top quarterbacks in Patriots star Drake Maye and Rams star Matthew Stafford. The consensus top candidates have both the numbers and records to back their bid, but Brady didn't seem to be too torn when deciding who gets his vote (albeit an imaginary one since the 3-time MVP, amazingly, won't be part of the voting process).

"I think what Matthew Stafford's done this season has been absolutely remarkable, for any quarterback that's a dream season," Brady said of Stafford's 46 touchdowns. "He's been spectacular. Drake Maye, on the other side, has done some incredible things with [offensive coordinator] Josh McDaniels in their first year together. Drake's got a long career ahead, I'm sure he's going to have many opportunities. I would say Matthew Stafford."

Tom Brady Previews Bears vs. Packers, Seattle's Success, Stafford or Drake Maye for MVP?
Tom Brady joined the "FOX NFL Sunday" crew to preview the first round of playoffs.

Brady's deciding to pick against his former franchise may ruffle some feathers, but it's, of course, only one of many takes. For what it's worth, Stafford, who leads the NFL's best offense, completed 65% of his passes for an NFL-leading 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the 12-5, No. 5 seed Rams.

On the flip side, Maye, whose offense is more by committee, led the 14-3 Pats to the No. 2 seed while completing 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards, 31 passing TDs (third most) and eight interceptions. He also finished fourth among QBs in rushing yards (450), and added four rushing scores in his first year with McDaniel.

The final results could still go either way, with a few other QBs (Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen) worthy of votes. However, considering the attention surrounding Maye and Stafford, it's likely either the second-year pro or 17-year vet goes home with their first MVP trophy.

