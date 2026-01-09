2025 NFL Odds: Why Eagles-49ers Will be Low-Scoring Affair

The Eagles enter the postseason looking to defend their Super Bowl title and become the first NFC team to win back-to-back titles since the Dallas Cowboys in the early ‘90s.

The Eagles face a 49ers team that is no stranger to deep playoff runs either, as they’ve played in four of the last six NFC Championship Games.

Both of these teams come into the game off of losses. The Eagles would have captured the 2-seed if they had beaten the Commanders last week, while the 49ers would have a bye and the 1-seed if they could have beaten the Seahawks last Saturday night.

What can we expect this week? Well, I like Under 44.5.

The Eagles are a perfect Under team, averaging 30.5 seconds per play, according to teamrankings.com. That makes it one of the most slower-paced teams in the NFL. It also plays outstanding defense, allowing under 20 points per game, a top-five scoring defense.

Philly faces a 49ers team that is coming off an ugly 13-3 loss and has injury concerns with some important offensive players. Future Hall of Fame offensive lineman Trent Williams missed last week’s game and is questionable to play this week.

Key weapons George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall are also banged up, and while Kittle played last week, he wasn’t much of a factor, with only 29 yards against the Seahawks.

The weather here also lends itself to a lower scoring game, as gusts up to 25 mph are possible for Sunday. Philly plays slow and has struggled all year to create explosive plays on offense and has a stout defense that will play in front of a raucous home crowd.

Factoring in the weather and a banged-up 49ers offense, I like this game to stay under the total of 44.5.

PICK: Under 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.