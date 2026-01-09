How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream
The Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) play at home in a playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills (12-5) at EverBank Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round on Jan. 11, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
The Bills sport the seventh-ranked defense this season (293.1 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 376.3 yards per game. From an offensive perspective, the Jaguars are generating 337.4 total yards per game (11th-ranked). They rank 11th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (303.6 total yards given up per game).
We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on TV.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills
- When: Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Box Score: Fox Sports
Bills vs. Jaguars: Head-to-Head
- Against Buffalo, Jacksonville has totaled three wins over the past five matchups.
- Buffalo has scored 100 points in the last five matchups while only allowing 75 to Jacksonville.
Bills' 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2025
|Ravens
|W 41-40
|NBC
|9/14/2025
|at Jets
|W 30-10
|CBS
|9/18/2025
|Dolphins
|W 31-21
|Amazon Prime Video
|9/28/2025
|Saints
|W 31-19
|CBS
|10/5/2025
|Patriots
|L 23-20
|NBC
|10/13/2025
|at Falcons
|L 24-14
|ESPN
|10/26/2025
|at Panthers
|W 40-9
|FOX
|11/2/2025
|Chiefs
|W 28-21
|CBS
|11/9/2025
|at Dolphins
|L 30-13
|CBS
|11/16/2025
|Buccaneers
|W 44-32
|CBS
|11/20/2025
|at Texans
|L 23-19
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/30/2025
|at Steelers
|W 26-7
|CBS
|12/7/2025
|Bengals
|W 39-34
|FOX
|12/14/2025
|at Patriots
|W 35-31
|CBS
|12/21/2025
|at Browns
|W 23-20
|CBS
|12/28/2025
|Eagles
|L 13-12
|FOX
|1/4/2026
|Jets
|W 35-8
|-
|1/11/2026
|at Jaguars
|-
|CBS
Bills Stats & Insights
- On the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo has been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best by allowing just 156.9 passing yards per game. The Bills rank 15th on offense (216.6 passing yards per game).
- While the Bills rank fifth-worst in the NFL in rushing defense with 136.2 rushing yards allowed per game, it's been a different situation offensively, as they rank best in the NFL (159.6 rushing yards per game).
- Buffalo has the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the league at +1, forcing 20 turnovers (15th in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (15th in NFL).
Bills Key Players
- In 16 games for the Bills, Josh Allen has led the way with 3,668 yards (229.3 yards per game) while posting 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 69.3% completion percentage.
- As a runner, James Cook has produced 1,621 rushing yards with 12 rushing touchdowns in 17 games.
- As part of the Bills' offense, Khalil Shakir has reeled in 72 balls on 95 targets for 719 yards and four touchdowns.
Jaguars' 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2025
|Panthers
|W 26-10
|FOX
|9/14/2025
|at Bengals
|L 31-27
|CBS
|9/21/2025
|Texans
|W 17-10
|CBS
|9/28/2025
|at 49ers
|W 26-21
|FOX
|10/6/2025
|Chiefs
|W 31-28
|ABC/ESPN
|10/12/2025
|Seahawks
|L 20-12
|FOX
|10/19/2025
|vs. Rams
|L 35-7
|NFL Network
|11/2/2025
|at Raiders
|W 30-29
|FOX
|11/9/2025
|at Texans
|L 36-29
|CBS
|11/16/2025
|Chargers
|W 35-6
|CBS
|11/23/2025
|at Cardinals
|W 27-24
|CBS
|11/30/2025
|at Titans
|W 25-3
|CBS
|12/7/2025
|Colts
|W 36-19
|CBS
|12/14/2025
|Jets
|W 48-20
|CBS
|12/21/2025
|at Broncos
|W 34-20
|FOX
|12/28/2025
|at Colts
|W 23-17
|FOX
|1/4/2026
|Titans
|W 41-7
|FOX
|1/11/2026
|Bills
|-
|CBS
Jaguars Stats & Insights
- Jacksonville ranks 12th in the NFL with 222.3 passing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 21st with 218.1 passing yards allowed per game on defense.
- The Jaguars rank 20th in the NFL with 115.1 rushing yards per game, but they've been carried by their defense, which ranks best by giving up only 85.6 rushing yards per game.
- Jacksonville has generated 31 forced turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 18 times, resulting in a +13 turnover margin, which ranks third-best in the NFL.
Jaguars Key Players
- Trevor Lawrence has 29 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games, completing 60.9% of his throws for 4,007 yards (235.7 per game).
- Travis Etienne has rushed for 1,107 yards (65.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 16 games, Parker Washington has 58 catches for 847 yards (52.9 per game) and five touchdowns.
FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.
-
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore No. 1 Overall to the Raiders?
NFL Playoffs Preview: Ranking All 14 Postseason Defenses
2026 NFL Coaching/GM Tracker: Dolphins Full Circle? Chris Shula Getting Interview
-
What's Next: Which NFL Quarterbacks Might Be on the Move in 2026?
NFL Playoffs Preview: 5 Bold Predictions for the Postseason
NFL Confidential: Which Head Coach Opening Do Execs, Scouts Think Is the Best?
-
The Top Offseason Goal for Every NFL Team That Missed the Playoffs
Let's Debate: The Top Strength, Question Mark and X-Factor for All 14 Playoff Teams
The Blitz: We Picked an All-22 Team ... and it's Stacked with Stars
-
