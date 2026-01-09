National Football League
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

Published Jan. 11, 2026 7:35 a.m. ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) play at home in a playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills (12-5) at EverBank Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round on Jan. 11, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

The Bills sport the seventh-ranked defense this season (293.1 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 376.3 yards per game. From an offensive perspective, the Jaguars are generating 337.4 total yards per game (11th-ranked). They rank 11th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (303.6 total yards given up per game).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on TV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills

  • When: Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Bills vs. Jaguars: Head-to-Head

  • Against Buffalo, Jacksonville has totaled three wins over the past five matchups.
  • Buffalo has scored 100 points in the last five matchups while only allowing 75 to Jacksonville.

Bills' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025RavensW 41-40NBC
9/14/2025at JetsW 30-10CBS
9/18/2025DolphinsW 31-21Amazon Prime Video
9/28/2025SaintsW 31-19CBS
10/5/2025PatriotsL 23-20NBC
10/13/2025at FalconsL 24-14ESPN
10/26/2025at PanthersW 40-9FOX
11/2/2025ChiefsW 28-21CBS
11/9/2025at DolphinsL 30-13CBS
11/16/2025BuccaneersW 44-32CBS
11/20/2025at TexansL 23-19Amazon Prime Video
11/30/2025at SteelersW 26-7CBS
12/7/2025BengalsW 39-34FOX
12/14/2025at PatriotsW 35-31CBS
12/21/2025at BrownsW 23-20CBS
12/28/2025EaglesL 13-12FOX
1/4/2026JetsW 35-8-
1/11/2026at Jaguars-CBS

Bills Stats & Insights

  • On the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo has been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best by allowing just 156.9 passing yards per game. The Bills rank 15th on offense (216.6 passing yards per game).
  • While the Bills rank fifth-worst in the NFL in rushing defense with 136.2 rushing yards allowed per game, it's been a different situation offensively, as they rank best in the NFL (159.6 rushing yards per game).
  • Buffalo has the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the league at +1, forcing 20 turnovers (15th in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (15th in NFL).

Bills Key Players

  • In 16 games for the Bills, Josh Allen has led the way with 3,668 yards (229.3 yards per game) while posting 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 69.3% completion percentage.
  • As a runner, James Cook has produced 1,621 rushing yards with 12 rushing touchdowns in 17 games.
  • As part of the Bills' offense, Khalil Shakir has reeled in 72 balls on 95 targets for 719 yards and four touchdowns.

Jaguars' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025PanthersW 26-10FOX
9/14/2025at BengalsL 31-27CBS
9/21/2025TexansW 17-10CBS
9/28/2025at 49ersW 26-21FOX
10/6/2025ChiefsW 31-28ABC/ESPN
10/12/2025SeahawksL 20-12FOX
10/19/2025vs. RamsL 35-7NFL Network
11/2/2025at RaidersW 30-29FOX
11/9/2025at TexansL 36-29CBS
11/16/2025ChargersW 35-6CBS
11/23/2025at CardinalsW 27-24CBS
11/30/2025at TitansW 25-3CBS
12/7/2025ColtsW 36-19CBS
12/14/2025JetsW 48-20CBS
12/21/2025at BroncosW 34-20FOX
12/28/2025at ColtsW 23-17FOX
1/4/2026TitansW 41-7FOX
1/11/2026Bills-CBS

Jaguars Stats & Insights

  • Jacksonville ranks 12th in the NFL with 222.3 passing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 21st with 218.1 passing yards allowed per game on defense.
  • The Jaguars rank 20th in the NFL with 115.1 rushing yards per game, but they've been carried by their defense, which ranks best by giving up only 85.6 rushing yards per game.
  • Jacksonville has generated 31 forced turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 18 times, resulting in a +13 turnover margin, which ranks third-best in the NFL.

Jaguars Key Players

  • Trevor Lawrence has 29 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games, completing 60.9% of his throws for 4,007 yards (235.7 per game).
  • Travis Etienne has rushed for 1,107 yards (65.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
  • In 16 games, Parker Washington has 58 catches for 847 yards (52.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

