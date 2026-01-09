How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills NFL Wild Card: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

The Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) play at home in a playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills (12-5) at EverBank Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round on Jan. 11, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

The Bills sport the seventh-ranked defense this season (293.1 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 376.3 yards per game. From an offensive perspective, the Jaguars are generating 337.4 total yards per game (11th-ranked). They rank 11th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (303.6 total yards given up per game).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on TV.

Check out the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports! Or visit FOX Sports' NFL hub for everything you need to make the most of this season’s action.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills

When: Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

TV: CBS

Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Learn more about the Buffalo Bills vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on FOX Sports!

Bills vs. Jaguars: Head-to-Head

Against Buffalo, Jacksonville has totaled three wins over the past five matchups.

Buffalo has scored 100 points in the last five matchups while only allowing 75 to Jacksonville.

Bills' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 Ravens W 41-40 NBC 9/14/2025 at Jets W 30-10 CBS 9/18/2025 Dolphins W 31-21 Amazon Prime Video 9/28/2025 Saints W 31-19 CBS 10/5/2025 Patriots L 23-20 NBC 10/13/2025 at Falcons L 24-14 ESPN 10/26/2025 at Panthers W 40-9 FOX 11/2/2025 Chiefs W 28-21 CBS 11/9/2025 at Dolphins L 30-13 CBS 11/16/2025 Buccaneers W 44-32 CBS 11/20/2025 at Texans L 23-19 Amazon Prime Video 11/30/2025 at Steelers W 26-7 CBS 12/7/2025 Bengals W 39-34 FOX 12/14/2025 at Patriots W 35-31 CBS 12/21/2025 at Browns W 23-20 CBS 12/28/2025 Eagles L 13-12 FOX 1/4/2026 Jets W 35-8 - 1/11/2026 at Jaguars - CBS

Bills Stats & Insights

On the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo has been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best by allowing just 156.9 passing yards per game. The Bills rank 15th on offense (216.6 passing yards per game).

While the Bills rank fifth-worst in the NFL in rushing defense with 136.2 rushing yards allowed per game, it's been a different situation offensively, as they rank best in the NFL (159.6 rushing yards per game).

Buffalo has the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the league at +1, forcing 20 turnovers (15th in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (15th in NFL).

Bills Key Players

In 16 games for the Bills, Josh Allen has led the way with 3,668 yards (229.3 yards per game) while posting 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 69.3% completion percentage.

As a runner, James Cook has produced 1,621 rushing yards with 12 rushing touchdowns in 17 games.

As part of the Bills' offense, Khalil Shakir has reeled in 72 balls on 95 targets for 719 yards and four touchdowns.

Jaguars' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 Panthers W 26-10 FOX 9/14/2025 at Bengals L 31-27 CBS 9/21/2025 Texans W 17-10 CBS 9/28/2025 at 49ers W 26-21 FOX 10/6/2025 Chiefs W 31-28 ABC/ESPN 10/12/2025 Seahawks L 20-12 FOX 10/19/2025 vs. Rams L 35-7 NFL Network 11/2/2025 at Raiders W 30-29 FOX 11/9/2025 at Texans L 36-29 CBS 11/16/2025 Chargers W 35-6 CBS 11/23/2025 at Cardinals W 27-24 CBS 11/30/2025 at Titans W 25-3 CBS 12/7/2025 Colts W 36-19 CBS 12/14/2025 Jets W 48-20 CBS 12/21/2025 at Broncos W 34-20 FOX 12/28/2025 at Colts W 23-17 FOX 1/4/2026 Titans W 41-7 FOX 1/11/2026 Bills - CBS

Jaguars Stats & Insights

Jacksonville ranks 12th in the NFL with 222.3 passing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 21st with 218.1 passing yards allowed per game on defense.

The Jaguars rank 20th in the NFL with 115.1 rushing yards per game, but they've been carried by their defense, which ranks best by giving up only 85.6 rushing yards per game.

Jacksonville has generated 31 forced turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 18 times, resulting in a +13 turnover margin, which ranks third-best in the NFL.

Jaguars Key Players

Trevor Lawrence has 29 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games, completing 60.9% of his throws for 4,007 yards (235.7 per game).

Travis Etienne has rushed for 1,107 yards (65.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 16 games, Parker Washington has 58 catches for 847 yards (52.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.