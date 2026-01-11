4 Takeaways From the Patriots' Win Over the Chargers

In their first playoff game in three years, to potentially start a new era with a new quarterback, the Patriots came out victorious.

Timely plays from quarterback Drake Maye and a stifling defensive effort helped New England to a 16-3 wild-card victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots finished the game on a 13-0 run to advance to the Divisional Round. New England advances to the Divisional Round for the first time since the 2018 season, which is when it last won the Super Bowl.

Here’s my takeaways:

1. Patriots have a Super Bowl-caliber defense

The Patriots’ defense only had one takeaway, but it dominated the Chargers all night.

Star cornerback Christian Gonzalez and New England’s secondary were sticky in coverage, erasing opportunities downfield for Justin Herbert, who had just 159 passing yards. The Patriots also overwhelmed the Chargers’ maligned offensive line with stunts and pressure packages. Herbert was sacked six times and took 11 hits overall from seven different players.

Los Angeles got inside the New England three twice in its first three drives, but came away with just three points. The Chargers were also held to 1-of-10 on third down.

The defenses of the Texans, Seahawks and Broncos have been among the most talked about in the NFL this season. The Patriots’ defense also deserves respect as one of the league’s best, proving it's a unit capable of playing at a championship level.

New England ranked fourth in points allowed and eighth in total defense during the regular season.

2. Chargers’ DL, pass rush made a difference in defeat

While it came in a losing effort, the Chargers’ defensive line had a major impact on the game.

It brought plenty of pressure on Maye, who was forced into two turnovers. In the first quarter, nose tackle Teair Tart batted a pass at the line of scrimmage, leading to an interception by linebacker Daiyan Henley. Edge rusher Odafe Oweh also stripped Maye in the fourth quarter, creating a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Da’Shawn Hand.

Those takeaways didn’t result in points, but slowed down the Patriots’ potent offense. The Chargers sacked Maye five times, registered seven tackles for loss and forced two fumbles (one of which New England recovered).

Drake Maye won the game, but the Chargers sacked him six times and made life difficult. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

3. Maye delivers in playoff debut

Maye is lauded for having arguably the NFL’s best deep ball, but it was his legs that made a massive difference in a low-scoring affair.

The MVP candidate had 10 carries for 66 yards, including a 37-yard scramble that set up New England’s go-ahead field goal late in the second quarter. In the final period, he had an eight-yard run that gave the Patriots a 2nd and short, leading to the only touchdown of the game (a Maye pass to tight end Hunter Henry).

A mobile quarterback, Maye’s success on the ground shouldn’t come as a surprise. In the regular season, he had the second-most total scramble yards (706), according to Next Gen Stats.

Thanks to the Chargers’ persistent pressure, Maye didn’t have the most impressive numbers. But he delivered late to help the Patriots get the win, completing 11-of-14 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in the second half.

4. Narrative about Herbert will persist

Entering 2025, the narrative around Herbert is that he doesn’t deliver in the playoffs, that he's just a supremely talented quarterback that can put up big numbers during the regular season. After all, he was 0-2 in his first two playoff games, completing 52.0% of his passes for two touchdowns and four interceptions with a 60.7 passer rating.

His performance Sunday night will only add fuel to that perception.

Herbert struggled to push the ball downfield. The Patriots had a lot to do with that — their secondary was terrific — and the Chargers’ offensive line and receivers didn’t help either. Still, Herbert was unable to put his offense (and team) on his back in a way that many league observers expect from a top franchise quarterback. He completed 61.3% of his passes for just 159 yards and no touchdowns with a lost fumble.

4 ½. What's next?

While the Chargers are headed home, the Patriots will play the winner of Texans vs. Steelers. That game in the Divisional Round will be next Sunday in Foxborough.

