NFL Playoff Team Rankings: Where All 14 Teams Stand Headed Into the Postseason

After an NFL regular season that was nothing short of stunning right down to the final snap, now the real fun begins. Starting Saturday, 14 teams will battle it out for the right to play in Super Bowl LX on Feb 8. And with perennial playoff teams like the Chiefs, Vikings, Lions and Ravens out of the picture, new contenders like the Bears, Texans and Jaguars will get their shot. Then there are the Patriots, a franchise that knows something about winning titles yet was one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 season.

Are any of those teams better than the No. 1-seeded Broncos and Seahawks? Let's see where all 14 playoff teams rank headed into Wild Card Weekend.

Entering the playoffs with a sub-.500 record and a two-game losing streak makes it hard to consider Bryce Young & Co. a legitimate threat in the postseason tournament. Although the Panthers have some impressive wins on their résumé, their overall inconsistency makes them a one-and-done candidate in the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers’ Week 18 heroics give Mike Tomlin and the Steelers a chance to atone for recent playoff failures. Although the Steelers’ flaws make it hard to envision an extended playoff run, their gritty demeanor and competitiveness give them a shot at taking down a more talented squad.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers celebrates following Pittsburgh's win over the Ravens in the final regular-season game to earn a playoff berth. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Despite fading badly down the stretch due to injuries and faulty execution, the Packers have enough talent to make a surprising playoff run. Quarterback Jordan Love is an elite talent with enough playmakers around him to light up the scoreboard in a carefully scripted shootout. Although the Packers’ injury-ravaged squad enters the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, the NFC’s No. 7 seed is dangerous in a single-elimination tournament.

Jim Harbaugh’s enigmatic squad is capable of making a deep postseason run, but its success hinges on the play of a decimated offensive line. Without a blue-chip frontline blocker available to deal with the bullies in the trenches, the Chargers will need quarterback Justin Herbert to play at an MVP level to navigate a very competitive AFC field.

Second-year QB Caleb Williams’ late-game magic and the defense’s takeaway prowess give the Bears a chance to knock off a heavyweight in the postseason. Though Ben Johnson would prefer to control the game with a punishing rushing attack led by D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, the Bears can win grind-it-out affairs or shootouts in the playoffs.

After going all-out in an attempt to claim the No. 1 seed, San Francisco might lack the depth to make a deep playoff run. Without their core defensive stars, the 49ers are forced to rely extensively on their offense to control the game. While Kyle Shanahan’s whiteboard wizardry will test opposing defenses, the 49ers will need defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to craft a masterpiece or two to help them advance through the tournament.

Reigning MVP Josh Allen will need to utilize all of his superpowers to lead the Bills on a Super Bowl run. With NFL rushing champ James Cook capable of alleviating some of the pressure, the Bills could lean on a ground-and-pound approach to control the action against more talented squads. As Sean McDermott contemplates how to maximize his opportunity to win a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow out of the running, Buffalo's head coach will need to rely on the Bills’ offensive firepower to get it done.

The defending champs have not played their best football, but they are the most talented team in the field, with a championship pedigree that gives them a significant advantage in high-stakes games. Jalen Hurts has mastered mistake-free football, but the Eagles might need their QB1 to transform from game manager to game changer in the playoffs. With power rusher Jalen Carter and an ultra-talented defense capable of holding opponents to 20 points or fewer, the Eagles could be the last team standing when the confetti falls at the end of Super Bowl LX.

The stingiest defense in the league could spark a Super Bowl run for the Texans. The swarming unit overwhelms opponents with a ferocious pass rush and sticky coverage, leading to three-and-outs and game-changing turnovers. Although the Texans’ pedestrian offense struggles to put points on the board, the defense can make life miserable for opponents by forcing them to play ugly games that lack rhythm and flow.

Despite their record and wild-card status, the Rams are arguably the best team in the tournament. Sean McVay has Matthew Stafford playing at an MVP level, while maintaining a balanced offensive approach that doesn’t put the game solely on the veteran QB's shoulders. Defensively, the Rams can overwhelm opponents with their collective speed and athleticism on the perimeter and their brute strength in the trenches. With the league’s best tactician and schemer leading the way, the Rams are the team to fear in the tournament.

The MVP-caliber play of Rams QB Matthew Stafford is one big reason the Rams are a threat to win it all this postseason. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

After shocking the football world with 14 wins in Mike Vrabel’s debut season, the Patriots are poised to make a deep playoff run behind an MVP-caliber quarterback thriving in his second NFL season. While Drake Maye’s success as an efficient playmaker has transformed the Patriots’ offense into a juggernaut, the questions persist regarding whether the production is sustainable against elite opponents. With a high-profile postseason game on the horizon, the football world will quickly find out if the young quarterback and his squad are built to handle the playoff pressure.

Locking up the No. 1 seed gives the Broncos a clear path to Super Bowl LX. With Sean Payton’s championship experience and expertise helping Denver acclimate to an ultra-competitive environment, the 14-win team should be prepared to handle the win-or-go-home pressure that makes some teams wilt in the postseason.

The disrespect heaped on the small-market Jaguars has fueled their unexpected emergence as a title contender. First-year coach Liam Coen has played his motivational cards perfectly to elevate his squad’s performance while coaxing MVP-caliber play from Trevor Lawrence. While the football world wonders if the clock will strike midnight on Cinderella in the wild-card round, the big-play quarterback and turnover-obsessed defense could lead to a surprising run that silences the naysayers.

Mike Macdonald has built a title contender with the key ingredients: dominant defense, rugged running game and clutch quarterback play. Despite questions regarding Sam Darnold’s big-game ability, the veteran QB delivered when it mattered for the Seahawks down the stretch in the regular season. With the "12s" creating a raucous environment and significant home-field advantage, the Seahawks should be prohibitive favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .