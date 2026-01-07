College Football
Former Texas Star Jordan Shipley Hospitalized After Severe Burns Ranch Accident
Published Jan. 7, 2026

Former Texas star and NFL receiver Jordan Shipley was in an accident Tuesday on his ranch near his hometown of Burnet, Texas, that left him hospitalized with severe burns.

Shipley was operating a machine that caught on fire. He was driven to a local hospital and later was taken to Austin on a medical transport flight. He is in critical but stable condition, according to a statement from his family.

The 40-year-old Shipley earned Associated Press All-America honors with the Longhorns in 2009. He had 248 career catches in college for 3,191 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Shipley was drafted in the third round in 2010 by Cincinnati and had 79 receptions for 858 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

