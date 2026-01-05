Falcons Reportedly Expected to Hire Matt Ryan for New President of Football Ops Role

The Atlanta Falcons appear set to bring back a franchise icon.

Matt Ryan is expected to be hired as the Falcons' president of football operations following their decision to fire general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris, ESPN and NFL Media reported Monday. FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer first reported in December that the Falcons and Ryan were discussing a move to bring back the former franchise quarterback in a front office role.

In announcing the firings of Fontenot and Morris, Falcons owner Arthur Blank stated that the team would create the new position of president of football operations.

"The leader in this new role will set the vision and identity for our team," Blank said. "Our new head coach and general manager will report to the new president of football, and they will work collaboratively as a football leadership team on all football decisions. Final decision-making authority will rest with the president of football. This leader will also work in collaboration with the club's president and CEO to ensure the team's football and business operations are appropriately aligned with unified organizational goals to deliver success on the field and in all areas of engaging Falcons fans. The new president of football will report directly to me.

"We plan to move quickly on this hire so the new president of football can be fully involved in the selection of our new leaders in the head coach and general manager roles."

If Ryan is hired, he'll be expected to help the Falcons achieve the kind of success they had during his playing days. Atlanta hasn't made the playoffs since 2017, posting a losing record in all five seasons that Fontenot was general manager. Morris was the head coach during Fontenot's final two seasons.

Ryan, who currently works as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, led the Falcons to their best stretch in franchise history. He took the Falcons to the playoffs in six of his 14 seasons with the team (2008-21), including a Super Bowl run in 2016. Atlanta was on the verge of its first title before the Falcons memorably blew a 25-point lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, putting a damper on Ryan's MVP season.

Ryan still holds several franchise records, including most passing yards and touchdowns. He left the organization following the 2021 season on a bit of a rocky note, requesting a trade following the team's failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson in the 2022 offseason. Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he concluded his 15-year career.

The Falcons and Ryan made amends not long after. He signed a one-day contract with Atlanta in April 2024 to retire as a Falcon and was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor later that year.