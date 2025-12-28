Matt Ryan 'Seriously Considering' Rejoining Falcons in Significant Front-Office Role

Matt Ryan isn't pulling a full Philip Rivers, but he might be re-joining a franchise he used to quarterback.

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback is "seriously considering" joining the Falcons' front office in a significant capacity, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

"This is a big surprise. I've actually learned that Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, has had talks with Matt Ryan, his [former] Pro Bowl quarterback, to come back, not in a Philip Rivers move, but actually come in a front-office role," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "They've had talks lately. Obviously, nothing's been done yet. People close to Matt Ryan told me he's seriously considering it. If this happens, it would be a significant front office role for the Falcons."

While it isn't explicitly clear what Ryan's job title would be, the news comes as general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris deal with hot-seat rumors.

The Falcons enter their Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at 6-9, posting a losing record for the eighth straight season. Fontenot has been general manager for five of those seasons, while Morris is only in his second year as head coach.

Ryan quarterbacked the Falcons to their best stretch of play in franchise history. He led the Falcons to the playoffs in six of his 14 seasons with the team after they drafted him with the third overall pick in 2008. Ryan also nearly led Atlanta to its first Super Bowl title in franchise history, helping the Falcons reach the Super Bowl in 2016. But the Falcons memorably blew a 25-point lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, putting a damper on Ryan's MVP season.

On top of becoming the first player in Falcons history to win MVP, Ryan holds several franchise records, like most passing yards and touchdowns. He also has a handful of NFL records, such as the most wins for a quarterback in the first five wins of their career.

Ryan's tenure with the Falcons ended on a bit of a rocky note after the 2021 season. Ryan requested to be moved after the Falcons' failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson in the 2022 offseason, getting traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Falcons and Ryan were able to make amends, though. After spending one season with the Colts, Ryan signed a one-day contract with the Falcons in April 2024 and was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor later that year.