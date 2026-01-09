FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Wild Card Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Wild Card Weekend of the NFL season with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert

It'll be Maye's first playoff start. Purdy's 49ers are beat up, with Trent Williams, Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle all questionable. As for Herbert, he's in a cold New England with an awful offensive line. Meanwhile, Stafford gets a revenge game against the Panthers on a clear day in Carolina.

PREDICTION: Matthew Stafford

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS this week (highest to lowest):

Bears, 49ers, Eagles, Texans

Geez. I don't think any of these teams will score much. My guy Will Hill outlined why 49ers-Eagles will be a low-scoring affair. Read it. As for the Bears-Packers, the two teams are just too familiar with each other for any surprises to occur, unless Ben Johnson has something up his sleeve. I guess I kinda like the Texans to shut down Pittsburgh and put up some points of their own? Yeah, kinda.

PREDICTION: Texans, Bears, Eagles, 49ers

3. Which team will WIN ON THE ROAD during Wild Card Weekend?

Texans, Chargers, 49ers, None

Sticking with the Texans. The Steelers had the 25th-best offense in the regular season, and Houston had the best defense in the NFL. How will Pittsburgh score?

PREDICTION: Texans

4. Predict Jalen Hurts TOTAL PASSING YARDS vs. SF:

In 16 starts this season, Hurts passed for under 200 yards nine times. He landed between 200 and 299 six times. He reached 300 or more once. Is this the weekend Nick Sirianni turns the offense over to Hurts and the passing attack? No.

PREDICTION: 170-200

5. Which player will have the MOST SCRIMMAGE YARDS?

Christian McCaffrey, Kyren Williams, Saquon Barkley, Rico Dowdle

All are dogs. McCaffrey is the 49ers' workhorse, and he is their most important piece on offense, especially with an injured receiving corps. Yes, Trent Williams might not be able to go, and that hurts, but still expect S.F. to force McCaffrey down Philly's throats in a slugfest of a game.

PREDICTION: Christian McCaffrey

6. What will be the outcome of this NFC Wild Card battle?

49ers win or lose by 4 points or fewer OR Eagles win by 5 points or more

After being dominated by the Seahawks in Week 18, with the NFC West and the NFC No. 1 seed on the line, how will the 49ers bounce back? Or, will they not bounce back at all? I can't see them winning in Philly after that Week 18 loss and with the Eagles looking to begin their run at a second consecutive Super Bowl title. I've got Philly in a close one.

PREDICTION: 49ers win or lose by 4 points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Eagles 20, 49ers 17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .