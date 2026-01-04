National Football League
2025 NFL Wild Card Odds: Lines, Spreads for all 6 Games
Updated Jan. 4, 2026 11:52 p.m. ET

Things are literally about to get wild in the NFL.

The wild-card round will kick off this upcoming weekend, with six matchups ready to go. 

Let's check out the odds for those games at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 5, as well as what to know about each game. 

 

AFC

No. 7 Chargers @ No. 2 Patriots

Spread: Patriots -3.5
Moneyline: Patriots -185, Chargers +154
O/U: 45.5

What to know: The Pats had a great season … against the worst competition in the league. In terms of strength of schedule, New England had the easiest road in the NFL. Of its 14 wins, three were against teams that made the postseason field. In terms of the Chargers, they handed the Broncos one of their three losses on the season, and they also earned an overtime win over the defending champion Eagles. 

No. 6 Bills @ No. 3 Jaguars

Spread: Bills -1.5
Moneyline: Bills -118, Jaguars -102
O/U: 51.5

What to know: The Bills spent a majority of the season as the Super Bowl favorites. They split the season series with the Pats, with each team winning on the others' home turf. Reigning MVP Josh Allen has guided Buffalo to the playoffs each of the past six years, where it has suffered one wild-card loss to Houston, two division losses to the Chiefs, one division loss to Cincinnati and two conference title game losses to Kansas City. Lucky for the Bills, neither Kansas City nor Cincy is in the playoffs this season. As for the Jags, they started the season 5-4 and never lost again, entering the postseason with an eight-game winning streak, including victories against the Chargers and at Denver.

No. 5 Texans @ No. 4 Steelers

Spread: Texans -3
Moneyline: Texans -162, Steelers +136
O/U: 39.5

What to know: The Steelers somehow escaped with the AFC North, and now they open as underdogs at home against the Texans in the wild card. Pittsburgh won four of five to end the regular season, but Houston enters the postseason as arguably the league's hottest team, having won nine in a row. One thing to note: The Steelers are 0-5 in their last five playoff games, and they don't have a postseason win since 2016. 

 

NFC

No. 7 Packers @ No. 2 Bears

Spread: Packers -1.5
Moneyline: Packers -115, Bears -105
O/U: 45.5

What to know: A good, old-fashioned NFC North postseason showdown. The Bears and Packers played in Green Bay in Week 14, with the Packers winning 28-21. Week 16 housed the rematch, this time in Chicago, and the Bears won 22-16. In short? Not a lot of separation between these two teams. However, a few things to consider. In the regular season, the Pack went 4-4-1 on the road, while the Bears went 6-2 at home. Also, take into account that Green Bay has lost four in a row headed into the postseason, with Jordan Love missing its final three games after suffering a concussion in that Week 16 contest against Chicago. Is Love fresh and ready to go?

No. 6 49ers @ No. 3 Eagles

Spread: Eagles -3.5
Moneyline: Eagles -192, 49ers +160
O/U: 46.5

What to know: The Eagles have been about as up and down as you can be this season. They had two four-game win streaks and one three-game win streak, mixed in with three- and two-game winning streaks. They then rested guys in Week 18 and closed the season with a loss. Philly had wins over the Chiefs, Rams, Packers, Lions and Bills, but somewhat inexplicably lost to the Giants and Cowboys (division games). As for the 49ers, they are enduring another year with a laundry list of injuries to star players, including defensive stalwarts Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. Can they go to Philadelphia and put an end to the Eagles' repeat bid in the wild-card round? 

No. 5 Rams @ No. 4 Panthers 

Spread: Rams -10
Moneyline: Rams -600, Panthers +440
O/U: 46.5

What to know: OK, we have seen this matchup. In Week 13, the Rams traveled to Carolina on a six-game win streak and left with that win streak broken. That proved to be arguably the Panthers' biggest win of the season (31-28), especially considering the fact that L.A. was coming off wins over Baltimore, Jacksonville, San Francisco, Seattle and Tampa Bay in five of those six wins. So, was it legitimate or a fluke? Well, the opening line says the books believe it was a bit fluke-y. The Rams are on the road, against a team they lost to in the regular season, having lost two of their last three to close the regular season, and are still favored by double digits. 

