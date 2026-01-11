10 Unbelievable Stats from the Bears' Win vs. the Packers

For the first time in 85 years, the Chicago Bears have beaten the Green Bay Packers in a playoff game. Chicago's last postseason win against Green Bay came on Dec. 14, 1941, seven days after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Quarterback Caleb Williams delivered another second-half comeback on Saturday night at Soldier Field as the Bears booked their ticket to the Divisional Round. It was a game to remember for fans in the Windy City and a brutal end of the season for the Packers.

From FOX Sports Research, here are 10 stats that sum up what a crazy game we saw on Saturday night.

1. Jordan Love is now the fourth quarterback in Packers history to record multiple career playoff games with three or more pass touchdowns, joining Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre and Bart Starr. Love's first such game came against the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round in January 2024.

2. Love joins Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson as the only quarterbacks since the 1970 merger to have nine or more wins and at least 25 passing touchdowns in each of their first three seasons as a full-time starter (at least eight starts); he also tied the Packers playoff record for pass touchdowns in a game with four (Rodgers, Lynn Dickey and Starr).

3. Love is just the third quarterback in NFL history to lose a playoff game while throwing at least four pass touchdowns and no interceptions, joining Josh Allen and Alex Smith.

4. This was the fourth-largest comeback in any Bears game, and the biggest comeback in a playoff game in Bears history.

5. The Bears are just the fourth team in NFL history to trail by 15 or more points in the fourth quarter of a playoff game and come back to win. They're the first to do it since the Patriots came back from 28-9 in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons in February 2017.

6. Williams' seven game-winning drives in the fourth quarter/overtime (regular season and playoffs) are tied for the most in a season by a quarterback under the age of 25 since at least 1950.

7. The Bears have seven comeback wins in the final 2:00 of the fourth quarter/overtime this season. That is the most in a single season all-time (regular season + playoffs).

8. The Bears are the third team in NFL History to score at least 25 points in the fourth quarter of a playoff game, joining the 1992 Eagles (Wild Card vs. Saints) and 1934 NY Giants (NFL Championship vs. Bears).

9. The Bears have scored at least 21 points in each of their last four games against the Packers, which is the team's longest such streak since doing so in seven straight games from 1949-1952.

10. Colston Loveland is the first rookie TE to have at least eight receptions and 100 yards in a playoff game in NFL history.

