FOX NFL Had Its Best Regular Season Since 2015
FOX NFL Had Its Best Regular Season Since 2015

Published Jan. 6, 2026 10:39 p.m. ET

FOX NFL enjoyed a historic regular season on multiple fronts. 

The FOX NFL Sunday show had its best season since 2022 with an average of 4.4 million viewers. The FOX NFL Kickoff show had its best season since 2019 with an average of 1.3 million viewers. On top of that, America's Game of the Week averaged 25.28 million viewers, marking its best performance since 2015. 

America's Game of the Week started off with a bang, hosting a Super Bowl LIX rematch in Week 2. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs, again, in a physical battle that saw Saquon Barkley total 88 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 win.

The Eagles weren't as successful in the Week 12 edition of America's Game of the Week. Their division rival, the Dallas Cowboys, scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to complete the comeback and upset the Eagles, 24-21. Dak Prescott rushed for a touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter, and Brandon Aubrey kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. 

Week 14 gave America's Game of the Week another exciting matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. The teams combined for 75 points in a 41-34 win. Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown had 164 receiving yards and two touchdowns, but Rams star Puka Nacua topped him with 181 receiving yards to lead his team.

Along with these games, the NFL regular season was littered with memories, and FOX was at the center of bringing those moments to its greatest viewership since 2015. 

