José Abreu, Astros reportedly agree to 3-year deal
1 hour ago

The world champions don't appear to be resting on their laurels.

The Houston Astros made one of the biggest splashes of early free agency Monday when they agreed to a three-year deal with star first baseman José Abreu, USA TODAY and MLB.com reported.

Abreu, 35, would replace Yuri Gurriel, who is a free agent. Abreu hit .304 with a .378 OBP and an .824 OPS last season for the Chicago White Sox, with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs.

He spent the previous nine years with the White Sox, winning the 2014 Rookie of the Year and 2020 AL MVP. Abreu has hit .292 for his career, with 245 homers and 863 RBI.

Abreu ranked 13th in FOX's 2022 MLB free-agent rankings, with Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz saying "Abreu crushes anything and everything thrown his way." 

Gurriel hit .242/.288/.647 this past season but heated up in the postseason, as the Astros won their second World Series title in six years.

Best of the rest:

