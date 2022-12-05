Major League Baseball New York Mets sign Justin Verlander to two-year contract 8 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has signed a contract with the New York Mets, as confirmed by his brother, Ben Verlander. Joel Sherman reports the contract is for two years and $86 million and includes an option for 2025.

Verlander won his third Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros after going 18-4 and posting a career-best 1.75 ERA and striking out 185 batters over 175 innings.

Jordan Shusterman wrote this about Verlander, whom he ranked the No. 8 free agent, in November:

Committing huge money to pitchers will always be riskier than hitters, and especially this trio of arms. Verlander has proven the most durable, but he turns 40 in February and can't maintain this standard for that much longer … right? Maybe he can!





Read more from MLB free agency:

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more