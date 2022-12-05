Major League Baseball
New York Mets sign Justin Verlander to two-year contract
Major League Baseball

New York Mets sign Justin Verlander to two-year contract

8 mins ago

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has signed a contract with the New York Mets, as confirmed by his brother, Ben Verlander. Joel Sherman reports the contract is for two years and $86 million and includes an option for 2025.

Verlander won his third Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros after going 18-4 and posting a career-best 1.75 ERA and striking out 185 batters over 175 innings.

Jordan Shusterman wrote this about Verlander, whom he ranked the No. 8 free agent, in November:

quote

Committing huge money to pitchers will always be riskier than hitters, and especially this trio of arms. Verlander has proven the most durable, but he turns 40 in February and can't maintain this standard for that much longer … right? Maybe he can!



Read more from MLB free agency:

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Fred McGriff elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens left out
Major League Baseball

Fred McGriff elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens left out

16 hours ago
MLB free-agency tracker: Signings, best players available
Major League Baseball

MLB free-agency tracker: Signings, best players available

2 days ago
Rangers overlook Jacob deGrom’s injury risk in favor of generational talent
Major League Baseball

Rangers overlook Jacob deGrom’s injury risk in favor of generational talent

2 days ago
Jacob deGrom signs five-year contract with Texas Rangers
Major League Baseball

Jacob deGrom signs five-year contract with Texas Rangers

2 days ago
Astros' offseason options: 5 scenarios for the defending champions
Major League Baseball

Astros' offseason options: 5 scenarios for the defending champions

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes