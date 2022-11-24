Warriors' Stephen Curry helping recruit free agent Aaron Judge to Giants

Aaron Judge
There is no debate this year over who is the most coveted free agent in the Major League Baseball offseason. That honor belongs to reigning American League MVP and single-season home run record holder Aaron Judge.

Judge returned to his home area of Northern California earlier this week and reportedly had multiple meetings with San Francisco Giants officials. The Giants have made no secret of their interest in signing Judge away from the New York Yankees to play for his hometown team. 

As part of their recruiting pitch, The Giants are also enlisting one of the biggest Bay Area sports stars to help their cause: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Curry grew up a Boston Red Sox fan in North Carolina, and has also been known to show up at Giants games to support the MLB team that now plays closest to the Warriors' home arena of Chase Center in San Francisco. According to NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants put Judge in touch with Curry in hopes that the two would connect and chat about being a superstar in the Bay.

Current Giants players have also been recruiting Judge, most notably outfielder Joc Pederson.

Time will tell whether Judge will decide to sign with the Giants, but if he does, the team will be extra thankful for its Thanksgiving week pitch to the superstar — and a potentially clutch assist from Curry.

Ben Verlander and Alex Curry predict where some of the top free agents will land this offseason including Josh Bell, Trea Turner & AL MVP Aaron Judge.

