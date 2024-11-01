Major League Baseball 2025 MLB free-agent rankings, team fits: Juan Soto leads top 30 Published Nov. 1, 2024 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The ground in the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium had barely started drying up before the hot stove got cooking.

Free agency is here, and teams are already wheeling and dealing. On Thursday, the day after the World Series, the Braves traded Jorge Soler to the Angels. Over the next few days, teams will begin negotiating with their own free agents and tendering qualifying offers. On Monday afternoon, players can start signing with new clubs as unrestricted free agency begins.

While it might take a couple of months for the biggest pieces to start moving, now's a good time to start looking at the talent available before the action takes place. Below are the top 30 players from the 2025 free-agent class.

Note: This list only includes free agents and players with opt-outs who seem likely to test the market. It does not include Roki Sasaki, the 23-year-old Japanese pitching standout who has expressed interest in pitching in the majors next season but has not yet been posted by his NPB team. Players with an asterisk below have an option for next season. Players' ages in 2025 season are listed in parentheses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dig in.

1. Juan Soto, OF, New York Yankees (26)

I mean, was there any question? I guess there is one: How many hundreds of millions will it take? Five? Six? More? And seeing what he means to the Yankees' lineup, how high are they willing to go to keep him in pinstripes? It's not every day that a 26-year-old superstar becomes available, and he'll be far and away the most desired free agent on the market.

Possible fits: Yankees, Mets, Giants, Dodgers, Nationals

2. Corbin Burnes, RHP, Baltimore Orioles (30)

If there's one person who can't be blamed for the Orioles' October shortcomings, it's Burnes. Even if his strikeout rate was down, he was still every bit the ace they traded for and went out on a high note with an eight-inning, one-run wild-card performance that should have been enough for his team to secure a win. His year-to-year consistency should make any pitching-needy team feel confident in him headlining a rotation.

Possible fits: Orioles, Dodgers, Mets, Giants, Red Sox

3. Blake Snell*, SP, San Francisco Giants (32)

Snell didn't get the type of multi-year offer many expected coming off his second Cy Young Award-winning campaign, but he didn't sulk about it. Instead, the left-hander delivered again, posting an even higher strikeout rate than he had the previous year. After signing in late March, injuries limited him in the first half. But these were his numbers in 14 starts after an IL stint: 5-0, 1.23 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 38.1 K%. He was the only pitcher in baseball to have a WHIP under 1.0 and strikeout rate above 33% during this span (minimum 10 starts), and he also tossed a no-hitter. Here's assuming he'll opt out and get offered something a little closer to what we expected last winter.

Possible fits: Giants, Dodgers, Mets, Braves, Rangers

4. Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros (31)

It feels weird that Bregman could play somewhere other than Houston, where the two-time All-Star has been a fixture for nearly a decade. But there will be plenty of suitors for the veteran infielder who has hit 32% better than league average over his nine years in Houston (and has hit at least 13% better than league average every season). While Bregman chased more and walked significantly less than normal last season, he's still an offensive difference-maker who hits for average, packs some pop, rarely whiffs or strikes out and plays elite defense.

Possible fits: Astros, Tigers, Mariners, Mets, Red Sox

5. Willy Adames, SS, Milwaukee Brewers (29)

Want the best shortstop on the market? Look no further. A major component of a surprise division winner in Milwaukee, I'm not sure enough people talked about how good Adames was this season. In a career year, Adames upped his launch angle, launched 32 homers, knocked in more runs than any shortstop in the majors and also swiped 21 bags while playing plus defense (even if it didn't grade out as highly this year as it did the previous season).

Possible fits: Dodgers, Giants, Braves, Blue Jays, Tigers

6. Max Fried, SP, Atlanta Braves (31)

Forearm issues are never what you want to hear in a contract year, but Fried pushed through to make 29 starts and deliver his second All-Star season. About as steady as they come, the lefty doesn't miss many bats, but he'll consistently keep the ball on the ground and limit hard contact. He posted his highest ERA since 2019 this year, and yet it was still the 15th-best mark in the majors among qualified starters.

Possible fits: Red Sox, Giants, Mets, D-backs, Padres

7. Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets (30)

The Polar Bear saved some of his best work for last. Will his late-season heroics be enough for Steve Cohen to pay up to keep him in Queens? A reunion might be the most likely scenario. Alonso has been durable, but as enticing as his 30-plus homers might be, his defensive deficiencies, rising strikeout rate and a batting average that has plummeted the past two years bring risk as he approaches his age-30 season.

Possible fits: Mets, Astros, Mariners, Yankees, Giants

8. Teoscar Hernández, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers (32)

Hernández never got the long-term offer last offseason that he expected after a down year in Seattle, so he decided to reset his market on a one-year flier in Los Angeles. The move is about to reward the Home Run Derby champ handsomely, whether it's back in L.A., where he rebounded in an All-Star season as a key cog for the champs, or elsewhere. Considering what an additive presence he was to the Dodgers both on and off the field, and how much he enjoyed the winning environment, a return makes a lot of sense.

Possible fits: Dodgers, Phillies, Royals, Braves, Red Sox

9. Anthony Santander, OF, Baltimore Orioles (30)

Here are the hitters with more homers than Santander over the past three seasons: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, Pete Alonso, Matt Olson. That's it. It'll be interesting to see how similar the market is for Hernández and Santander, a fellow All-Star corner outfielder coming off a career-high 44-homer season. While Santander won't provide much with his glove or his legs, he supplies a rare amount of power for someone who doesn't strike out a ton.

Possible fits: Orioles, Blue Jays, D-backs, Reds, Royals

10. Christian Walker, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks (34)

One of this year's biggest All-Star snubs, Walker had an .838 OPS and 22 homers in the first half before his numbers dipped late after an oblique issue. Walker's age will be a deterrent for teams, but he hasn't demonstrated any signs of slowing down. He can still mash — this was his third straight season hitting more than 20% above league average — and is one of MLB's best defenders at his position.

Possible fits: Astros, D-backs, Mariners, Yankees, Mets

11. Jack Flaherty, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers (29)

Flaherty's career didn't unfold the way many expected after he finished fourth in Cy Young voting as a 23-year-old in 2019, but a bounce-back season this year demonstrated what's still left in the tank. A sensational first half in Detroit made him the best pitcher available at the deadline, and while he had a volatile second half and postseason stretch with his hometown Dodgers, he raised his stock considerably. The eight-year big leaguer just turned 29 and posted the best strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career.

Possible fits: Angels, Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox, Cubs

12. Tanner Scott, RP, San Diego Padres (30)

Just take a look at his Statcast page . The only blip is his walk rate, but this is the most electric reliever on the market, a left-hander any contender could use at the back end of the bullpen.

Possible fits: Padres, Orioles, Blue Jays, Rangers, D-backs

13. Nathan Eovaldi*, SP, Texas Rangers (35)

A vesting player option kicked in this year for Eovaldi when he tallied more than 300 innings over the past two years in Texas. At 34, he's still plenty productive, and his history of postseason success should make him an attractive short-term add for a contender.

Possible fits: Rangers, Orioles, Mets, Braves, Red Sox

14. Cody Bellinger*, OF/1B, Chicago Cubs (29)

This one's the closest call on the list in terms of whether or not he'll opt out. Bellinger didn't command the type of contract he might have expected last offseason coming off a year in which he produced an .881 OPS and finished 10th in MVP voting. A more pedestrian follow-up season leaves him with an interesting decision to make.

Possible fits: Cubs, Angels, Astros, Giants, Blue Jays

15. Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees (28)

This wasn't the walk year Torres probably envisioned. But while his performance can fluctuate and his defense can confound at times, he's still one of the most talented middle infielders on the market. He'll also be just 28 when next year begins, and he flourished toward the end of 2024 after moving into the Yankees' leadoff spot.

Possible fits: Mariners, Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Giants

16. Yusei Kikuchi, SP, Houston Astros (34)

The Astros caught a lot of flak for what they surrendered to get Kikuchi at the deadline. Then the former Blue Jay did nothing but reward his new team, going 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and a 5.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio after making some prudent arsenal tweaks. He can be prone to hard contact, but 200-strikeout arms don't grow on trees.

Possible fits: Astros, Twins, Brewers, Rangers, Nationals

17. Michael Wacha*, SP, Kansas City Royals (33)

He didn't get the attention of rotation mates Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans, but Wacha's changeup looked as good as ever as he quietly produced a 3.35 ERA and his lowest hard-hit rate since 2017. That's now three straight years with a sub-3.40 ERA — and for three different teams. After pitching for six different teams over the past six years, he can decide if he wants to stick in Kansas City for $16 million in 2025 or explore other options.

Possible fits: Royals, Brewers, Cubs, Orioles, Guardians

18. Tyler O'Neill, OF, Boston Red Sox (30)

It wasn't that long ago when O'Neill finished eighth in MVP voting as a Gold Glove 26-year-old outfielder in St. Louis. Injuries diminished his production his final two years with the Cardinals, but a healthier season in Boston yielded huge power numbers again.

Possible fits: Red Sox, Phillies, Royals, Tigers, Reds

19. Jurickson Profar, OF, San Diego Padres (32)

The former top prospect, who never developed into what many scouts envisioned, put together a surprising career year at 31. How will teams weigh that late breakout compared to his first 10 seasons?

Possible fits: Padres, Royals, Reds, Pirates, Phillies

20. Sean Manaea, SP, New York Mets (33)

A lower arm slot turned him into a different kind of force down the stretch and the Mets' top option in October.

Possible fits: Mets, Twins, Brewers, Rangers, Orioles

Best of the Rest

21. Ha-Seong Kim, SS, San Diego Padres (29)

22. Walker Buehler, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers (30)

There might not be anyone who benefited more from October baseball than Buehler. After a forgettable return from a second Tommy John surgery, he turned back the clock and thrived in the postseason, as he tends to do. Even if he doesn't replicate his old form during the regular season, the perennial playoff standout demonstrated again what a difference he can still make on the biggest stage for a team with World Series aspirations.

23. Shane Bieber, SP, Cleveland Guardians (30)

Tommy John surgery wiped out most of Bieber's 2024 season, but because it took place in April, there should be a good chance he plays most of next season. If he can replicate the elevated whiff rate he achieved in his first two starts of 2024 before his elbow blew out, his next team will be getting a difference-maker. But, of course, there is risk.

24. Luis Severino, SP, New York Mets (31)

25. Nick Martinez, SP, Cincinnati Reds (34)

26. Carlos Estévez, RP, Philadelphia Phillies (32)

27. Joc Pederson, DH, Arizona Diamondbacks (33)

28. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals (37)

29. Nick Pivetta, RP, Boston Red Sox (32)

30. Alex Verdugo, OF, New York Yankees (29)

Honorable Mentions: Blake Treinen, Matthew Boyd, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Kirby Yates, Clay Holmes, Jose Quintana, Jeff Hoffman, Jose Quintana, Danny Jansen, Jesse Winker, Carlos Santana, Kyle Higashioka, Alex Cobb, Michael Conforto, Randal Grichuk, Josh Bell, Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner, Andrew Heaney

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share