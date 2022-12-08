Mets reportedly re-sign Brandon Nimmo for 8 years, $162M
Brandon Nimmo is staying in New York. The Mets re-signed the standout outfielder to an eight-year, $162 million deal, per ESPN.
Nimmo is coming off another productive season, having produced a .274/.367/.433 batting line while tying his career high with 53 extra-base hits and driving in 64 runs.
Jordan Shusterman wrote this about Nimmo, whom he ranked the No. 5 free agent, in November:
Nimmo's offensive output in 2022 didn't noticeably outpace his previous seasons, but he did improve markedly in two other categories during his walk year: center field defense and staying healthy. His 151 games played were a career-high, and he looked far more comfortable roaming the outfield with improved advanced metrics to back up the eye-test. Add those components to a career 134 wRC+ (making him 34% better than the average major-league hitter), and we actually prefer his profile to that of Swanson.
