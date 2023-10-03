Major League Baseball MLB World Series MVPs: Complete list of winners by year Published Oct. 3, 2023 1:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

While the World Series has been played by the two best MLB teams dating back to 1903, the World Series MVP has only been awarded since 1955. Renamed in 2017 after the great Willie Mays, the award has been given to some of the league's most iconic players who stepped up in the biggest series. Check out the complete list of World Series MVP winners:

World Series MVP Award winners

Multiple World Series Award winners

Only three players have won World Series MVP award multiple times. Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson have won the award twice. Reggie Jackson is the only player to win the award for two different teams.

World Series Winners by team

A total of 23 teams have had World Series MVPs. The New York Yankees lead the way with 12 different MVPs and 19 teams have multiple winners. The complete list of teams with World Series MVPs is below:

New York Yankees - 12 MVPs

Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers - 9

St. Louis Cardinals - 5

Boston Red Sox - 4

Oakland Athletics - 4

Baltimore Orioles - 3

Cincinnati Reds - 3

Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves - 3

San Francisco Giants - 3

Arizona Diamondbacks - 2

Detroit Tigers - 2

Florida Marlins - 2

Houston Astros - 2

Kansas City Royals - 2

Minnesota Twins - 2

New York Mets - 2

Philadelphia Phillies - 2

Pittsburgh Pirates - 2

Toronto Blue Jays - 2

Anaheim Angels - 1

Chicago Cubs - 1

Chicago White Sox - 1

Washington Nationals - 1

World Series Winners by position

Players at eight positions have secured the World Series MVP award with pitchers being the most popular selection. Pitchers have won 29 World Series MVPs. Check out the complete list below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitcher - 29 MVP Awards

Third baseman - 10

Outfielder - 9

Catcher - 7

Shortstop - 7

Designated hitter - 3

First baseman - 3

Second baseman - 1

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience New York Yankees Los Angeles Dodgers Houston Astros

share