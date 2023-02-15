Major League Baseball Mets' Verlander, Scherzer embracing reunion, putting Tigers past aside 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Justin Verlander didn’t just replace Jacob deGrom in the Mets rotation, he took over his old locker, too.

The superstar right-hander, who signed a two-year, $86.6 million deal in December, posted in front of deGrom’s former corner locker on Wednesday to speak to reporters for the first time this spring. Like the first day at a new school, he’s still getting to know the names and faces. After pitching 13 years in Detroit and five years in Houston, the only person Verlander knows in the Mets clubhouse is Max Scherzer. It’s going to be tough for him, Verlander admitted, as he familiarizes himself with his new squad.

Even so, as Verlander talked about his first impressions with the Mets and his optimism for his age-40 season, it became that much easier to envision the Amazins going the distance with their new-look rotation. DeGrom who?

"I know it’s an opportunity that I’m excited about," Verlander said of representing New York. "Obviously it comes with a lot of expectations and pressure. But that’s why we play this game."

The outgoing and introspective Verlander discussed at length how he has been able to keep his illustrious career going: by constantly making adjustments and fully understanding his body. Just last season, Verlander returned from a two-year hiatus due to Tommy John surgery, and in his 17th season in the major leagues, recorded MLB bests in ERA (1.75) and WHIP (0.829) on the way to earning his third-career Cy Young Award and winning his second championship with the Astros.

Verlander has a knack for seeking new information, as well as a strong desire to stay at his peak for as long as his body will allow. Both of those factors have contributed to his evolution as a pitcher, one that has made him a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame. But he wants another championship or two before hanging up his cleats, and Verlander is convinced the Mets are the team best-equipped to reach those lofty goals.

To get there, Verlander will have to front a rotation alongside Scherzer, a fellow three-time Cy Young winner and his former teammate with the Tigers. After pitching with him for five years in Detroit, Scherzer spent the next seven years watching Verlander from afar and being impressed with his transformation. Specifically, Scherzer said he’s fascinated with Verlander’s slider and how he’s developed it to become one of his go-to pitches over the years.

"It’s going to be real fun to start comparing notes about the game," Scherzer said. "The game has evolved too since we played together — how swing paths have changed, how we both see the game now. It’s going to be real fascinating to see his mind on how he attacks different guys and things that work for each of us. Things that make him successful, things that make me successful. See where things line up."

Verlander echoed those sentiments.

"I’m really looking forward to playing with him again," he said of Scherzer. "We’re obviously in different situations in our lives now. I think we can both look back at our time in Detroit together. We had such an incredible team and unfortunately weren’t able to reach our goals. Hopefully, we can do it here."

As much as both pitchers emphasized that they’re excited to be teammates again, Scherzer alluded to the fact their relationship wasn’t always so chipper when they were in Detroit.

"We’re at different stages of our careers and more importantly, we’re at different stages of our lives," Scherzer said. "Things will definitely be different now. I really don’t see that being an issue whatsoever."

Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who served as the Tigers general manager for the entirety of Verlander and Scherzer's shared tenure, recently told Newsday that the two pitchers "butted heads" in Detroit. Dombrowski indicated that their über-competitive personalities led to their disagreements, but that they also didn’t spend time with each other socially. That part of their relationship already seems to have improved, as Verlander and Scherzer worked out together this offseason at a gym in nearby West Palm Beach.

"They were not the best of buddies, but I didn’t have any problems with them," Dombrowski said.

Verlander and Scherzer famously prioritize winning above all else. So, even if their cutthroat competitiveness again reaches a point where the aces are arguing with each other in the clubhouse, as they reportedly did in Detroit, the Mets are not concerned that their tempers would adversely impact the team. If anything, it seems like their killer instincts on the mound will only lead to more hunger and drive.

Scherzer, in his first year with the Mets last season, registered a 2.29 ERA across 23 starts and 145.1 innings, including two stints on the injured list for an oblique strain and left side fatigue. Instead of catapulting the 101-win Mets to a title run, Scherzer unraveled in their playoff opener, allowing seven earned runs, including four home runs, to the San Diego Padres.

Like Verlander, Scherzer is prioritizing his health above all else as he enters his age-38 season. Both pitchers have had to make sacrifices for their shared goal of ending the Mets’ 37-year championship drought. In Scherzer’s case, he was excited about the possibility of competing for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, but after discussing it with Jeff Jones, his former pitching coach with the Tigers, he understood that sitting out of the tournament is the best decision for his career and goal of winning another ring.

"You’re always one injury away from never pitching again. I realize that," Scherzer said. "I’m lucky to have made it this far. To continue to pitch, it’s going to take a lot of work and a lot of things to go right. … I want to pitch as long as I can, but I’m realizing, you never know when your last game is. Instead of worrying about the end, I just like putting the blinders up and enjoying the ride."

The Mets are aiming to replicate their successful 2022 season behind a new-look rotation that will feature Verlander (replaced deGrom), Scherzer, Kodai Senga (replaced Chris Bassitt), José Quintana (replaced Taijuan Walker) and Carlos Carrasco. After exiting early in last year’s playoffs, losing two games to the Padres in the best-of-three wild-card series, Mets players are all too eager to get back on that postseason stage and finish what they started.

Mets owner Steve Cohen doubled down on that hunger this offseason when he spent nearly $500 million on re-signing Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Díaz and bringing Verlander and other key free agents, like reliever David Robertson, to Queens. The Mets, top to bottom, are doing all that they can to keep the window open for their goal of winning a World Series while their veteran aces are still leading the rotation.

"The talent of our squad is undeniable," Pete Alonso said. "It’s just a matter of putting it together on the field."

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. Follow her on Twitter at @ DeeshaThosar .

