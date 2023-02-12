National Football League Super Bowl 2023: Best commercials from Chiefs vs. Eagles on FOX 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Bowl LVII is almost underway, exclusively on FOX!

Expect fireworks as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Off the field, we've rounded up the very best action of the day — the commercials.

Let's get to it!

Getting prepared

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more