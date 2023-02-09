National Football League Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes wins second MVP of career 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Patrick Mahomes will leave Arizona this weekend with fresh hardware no matter what happens in Super Bowl LVII.

The Kansas City Chiefs' all-world quarterback was voted AP MVP for the 2022 season, receiving the award as part of the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday.

Mahomes, now a two-time winner, is in the midst of another spectacular campaign that also earned him All-Pro honors. He led the league in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41), was second in passer rating (105.2) and rushed for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Those efforts catapulted the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and the top seed in the AFC, which they manifested into their third Super Bowl appearance in five seasons.

Still just 27 years old, Mahomes matches Packers legend Brett Favre as the youngest QB to claim a second MVP. He was the presumptive favorite to win the award again after Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury that cost him two games late in the season. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson were the other three finalists for the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes initially won MVP in 2018 — his first year as a starter — before directing Kansas City to the first of five consecutive AFC title games. He also earned MVP honors in Super Bowl LIV after the Chiefs toppled the 49ers.

There's been a bit of a bad omen for winning MVP ahead of the Super Bowl, however. The previous nine winners to play in the Super Bowl the season they won the award have lost in the big game. Kurt Warner was the last MVP winner to prevail in the Super Bowl in the same season, doing so with the 1999 Rams.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on Hurts and the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Voting for the MVP and All-Pro awards was conducted after the regular season ended and prior to the start of the playoffs.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more