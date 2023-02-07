National Football League Greg Olsen's key matchup in Super Bowl LVII? The offensive lines 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

PHOENIX — All eyes are on two MVP candidates at quarterback in Sunday's Super Bowl (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), but FOX Sports color analyst Greg Olsen said one key matchup to watch is the offensive lines protecting them, and specifically how well the Chiefs offensive line can hold up against an Eagles defense that piled up 70 sacks this season.

"When you look at all the big storylines, obviously a lot is made of Philadelphia's offensive line," Olsen said Tuesday, as FOX's NFL broadcast team met with the media. "In my mind, Kansas City's offensive line is critical. You go back to their Super Bowl loss to Tampa, they really struggled to protect [Patrick] Mahomes. Granted, he was injured a little bit, but he wasn't moving around great and they couldn't protect him against Tampa."

The Chiefs have retooled their offensive line over the last two years, with right tackle Andrew Wylie as the only remaining piece of the depleted line they fielded against the Buccaneers. Kansas City has added three Pro Bowl players, trading for left tackle Orlando Brown, signing guard Joe Thuney and drafting center Creed Humphrey to turn a position of weakness into a strength. The other starter is 2021 sixth-round pick Trey Smith, and despite passing the ball enough to lead the league in passing yards and touchdowns, they gave up the league's third-fewest sacks with 26 in 2022.

"They made it a point to go out and really improve as an offensive line, and they have," Olsen said. "The right tackle, Wylie, is the only returning starter. All four new starters since that last Super Bowl. I think their ability to match up against this Philly defensive line, in the run and pass, but mostly protecting Mahomes and letting him do what he does, I think that's going to be critical."

Philadelphia's defense finished two sacks short of the NFL's single-season record for a team, with four players finishing in double digits in sacks: Outside linebacker Haason Reddick had 16 (along with an NFL-high five forced fumbles), and Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham had 11 each. That's a significant challenge for the Chiefs' line up front, but one that could help decide Sunday's final outcome.

"If they can hold up, and they did a great job against Cincinnati for the most part last week, if they can have a similar type production, I think that goes a long way," Olsen said. "In a game where the other offensive line gets all the attention, if Kansas City's line can have the game they're capable of, I think that really bodes well for their ability to match up against Philadelphia."

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

