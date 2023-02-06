National Football League Super Bowl Opening Night: Best quotes from Eagles, Chiefs 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Bowl week has officially kicked off with the Eagles and Chiefs taking part in Opening Night on Monday, providing plenty of memorable moments as they begin their on-site preparations for Sunday's big game (only on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Nick Sirianni, Andy Reid, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and, of course Jason and Travis Kelce all spoke about the significance of being at the Super Bowl — and had plenty of insightful, meaningful and downright hilarious things to say.

Here are some of the top quotes from a lively Super Bowl Opening Night!

Reporter apologizes to Hurts for doubting him

Mahomes thankful for his dad, playing for his kids

Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes on learning from dad, leading by example

Patrick Mahomes on being able to play in front of his kids for the Super Bowl

Kelce brothers front and center

Andy Reid speaks on Jason and Travis Kelce facing one another in the SB

Life advice from Andy Reid

Mahomes will do WHAT if the Chiefs win?

Don't mess with Texas

Not only will this be the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks, but as Mahomes and Hurts themselves pointed out, two QBs from Texas.

Patrick Mahomes thinks Texas high school football is the best in the country

Could this be an extra-super Kelce Bowl?

Jason Kelce on wife giving birth during the game: 'We got to name her Super'

A.J. Brown on his bond with Hurts

A.J. Brown on his relationship with Hurts: 'We hold each other accountable'

Eagles' Miles Sanders, Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster show love to alma maters

Miles Sanders on Penn State preparing him for big games like the Super Bowl

Darius Slay names the official Eagles anthem

Darius Slay declares 'Dreams and Nightmares' the official song of the Eagles

Tom Brady's the GOAT — but could Mahomes get to that level?

Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes on his relationship with Tom Brady

Eagles' A.J. Brown says 'Tom Brady is the GOAT'

Chiefs' Andy Reid speaks on Tom Brady retiring and him being the GOAT

Chris Jones on if Patrick Mahomes is on his way to becoming the GOAT

Lots of mutual respect between opponents

Chris Jones: Hurts 'showed he was one of the best dynamic quarterbacks'

Darius Slay: Travis Kelce is 'one of the greatest tight ends' in the NFL

Jason Kelce: Reid 'truly cares about each and every player that he's coached'

Haason Reddick on trying to contain Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes calls facing Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'a great challenge for us'

