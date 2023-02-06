Mahomes, Hurts hope to 'inspire' in first Super Bowl with two Black QBs
History will be made in Super Bowl LVIl.
With the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts leading their respective teams, Sunday's game will be the first Super Bowl to feature two starting Black quarterbacks.
Several Chiefs and Eagles players noted the importance of the feat at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. Naturally, the conversation began with Mahomes and Hurts.
"I have a lot of respect for the guys that came before me and laid the foundation," Mahomes said. "There's so many other greats that battled to get that starting position. So, they gave me the position to be here."
Mahomes also complimented his counterpart while saying he hopes they both can do what quarterbacks like Doug Williams did before him.
"To play against a guy like Jalen, a genuine, great dude that's worked his tail off to be in the position that he's in, it's going to be a special game and a special moment for a lot of kids to watch and try to assume that role that we're trying to set the example for," Mahomes said.
Hurts also credited the Black quarterbacks that preceded him and helped pave the way for him and Mahomes.
"You think about all the rich history in this game, and to be a part of such a historic event, a historic moment, it's special," Hurts said. "There's been so many quarterbacks before me, including Pat, that helped lay the foundation for me to have this opportunity. Seven African-American quarterbacks to start in this game and now the first time to have two go head-to-head."
Hurts is hoping Super Bowl LVII can help inspire kids around the country.
"That's uplifting the next generation of quarterbacks," Hurts said. "That 4-year-old or 5-year-old kid back in Houston, back in Philly, back in Texas, Louisiana and wherever across the world, that regardless of what someone says or might have an opinion about you, you can do it. You can do it, too.
"I value the platform that I have and I'm sure Pat does as well, so we just want to inspire the next people."
Hurts' teammate and Eagles receiver A.J. Brown isn't surprised to see two Black quarterbacks squaring off in the Super Bowl, but he believes it's important.
"It means a lot just to have two Black quarterbacks in this league playing at a high level," Brown said. "I think Patrick Mahomes is 27 and Jalen Hurts is 24, so it speaks volumes about those two. They work on their craft daily and they keep trying to get better. So, hats off to both of those guys."
Several players on both sides showed respect for how well Hurts and Mahomes play the position. Chiefs' star defensive tackle Chris Jones believes Hurts is the engine of the Eagles' high-flying offense.
"Jalen Hurts this year showed he was one of the best dynamic quarterbacks, dual-threat quarterbacks, in this league," Jones said. "Behind that offensive line and what A.J. Brown and what [DeVonta] Smith as his wide receivers, they've been one of the best offenses in the league. That speaks volumes for itself."
Eagles' star pass-rusher Haason Reddick knows the dual-threat ability Mahomes has, even with a hurt ankle.
"When it comes to Patrick Mahomes, man, he's a tremendous talent," Reddick said. "I don't know if you can contain him. I just don't know, he's that good. I won't lie, he is. The only thing you can do is go out there and give it everything you've got. This is the last game of the year, so go out there and give it everything you've got. Empty the tank and see where you end up at once the final buzzer hits.
"But Pat, he's their team. He's the playmaker, everything runs through him. He's a great talent. Man, I love his game. He's a great player."
If Reddick, who has 19.5 sacks over the regular season and the playoffs, can take down Mahomes, it'll mean something more to the Pro Bowler.
"To sack him, man, in the Super Bowl, that would be crazy," Reddick said. "He's one of the quarterbacks in the league that I haven't been able to sack yet. If I'm able to get to him and I get him in the Super Bowl, that's going to be historic to me."
