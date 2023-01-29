National Football League Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of 16-3 teams on Feb. 12 in Arizona.

From a gambling perspective, the Eagles opened as the favorite at FOX Bet. There is still a long way to go from now until the Super Bowl, but Philadelphia is currently a 1-point favorite to win it all.

Here's everything you need to bet on Super Bowl LVII, from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet).

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 12 in Arizona, FOX and FOX Sports App)

ADVERTISEMENT

Point spread: Eagles -1 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Chiefs cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -110 co-favorite to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Chiefs -110 co-favorite to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Chiefs advanced to the big game by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl by beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game earlier Sunday.

Kansas City leads the all-time series against Philadelphia 5-4, winning the past three contests since 2013.

The Chiefs are seeking their third Super Bowl title to go along with Super Bowls IV (after 1969 season) and LIV (after 2019 season). Kansas City also played in Super Bowls I (after 1966 season) and LV (after 2020 season).

The Eagles are seeking their second Super Bowl title (Super Bowl LII after the 2017 season). Philadelphia also played in Super Bowls XV (after 1980 season) and XXXIX (after 2004 season).

Are you ready to throw a few bucks down on the Super Bowl? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more