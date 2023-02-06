Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Chiefs media availability
Super Bowl week kicked off as players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles faced the cameras during opening night in Phoenix, and FOX Sports was there capturing all the action!
The Chiefs were up second with head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more answering questions.
[What can you expect at Super Bowl Opening Night? The unexpected]
Here are the top Chiefs moments and quotes from Super Bowl Opening Night!
‘The Andy Reid Bowl’
Chiefs Kingdom showed UP in Arizona
Mahomes is choosing his battles…
…but is plenty fired up
Travis Kelce shows love to his big brother
Chris Jones roasts Cooper Manning's fit
The art of a Patrick Mahomes impression
Reid ranks fast food options
JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at Philly Cheesesteaks
Orlando Brown loves his breakfast
Chiefs' Orlando Brown speaks on how he 'ate more cereal than anyone' and how his childhood changed with football
First Super Bowl, then Valentine's Day for Mahomes
Who would win a karaoke battle between Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce?
Mahomes roasts Kelce
JuJu Smith-Schuster: Confirmed Brazil fan
Reid and JuJu on Kansas City barbecue
Travis Kelce relaxes exactly how you think he does
Isiah Pacheco loves giving back
The best trash talker on the Chiefs is… the punter?!?
Patrick Mahomes shows love to his dad
Reid's pride in Mahomes
The Chiefs love their burgers!
One Philly anthem is definitely off the table for Mahomes
Andy Reid already has one award this season…
