Kelce brothers one-up each other at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Among the biggest storylines of Super Bowl LVII is the Kelce brothers, Jason (Philadelphia Eagles) and Travis (Kansas City Chiefs), being on opposite sidelines.

The NFL world got plenty of answers about the star siblings at Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night, including from their mother, Donna, who provided cookies for the two.

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes on the Kelce brothers Patrick Mahomes spoke about Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce meeting up in the Super Bowl and his relationship with the Kelce family.

Donna revealed that the Chiefs tight end is the bigger momma's boy of the two. That explains why Jason said Travis is "probably" her favorite.

Both players played collegiately at Cincinnati and have been elite players at their respective positions for the better part of a decade in the NFL.

Jason, 35, is a six-time Pro Bowl center who hasn't missed a start since 2014.

Travis, 33, is an eight-time Pro Bowler who has logged 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the past seven seasons.

As for who had the other's number growing up, that would be Jason … according to Jason.

Later in the evening, Travis admitted that Jason is also more musically gifted and a better blocker than him.

While both players seek their second Super Bowl (Jason won in 2018 and Travis won in 2020), Jason will always be rooting for his brother to succeed …

… though, the loser of this game will never hear the end of it.

