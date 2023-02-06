Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Eagles media availability
Super Bowl week kicked off as players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles faced the cameras during opening night in Phoenix on Monday, and FOX Sports was there capturing all the action!
The Eagles were up first with head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts and more answering questions.
[What can you expect at Super Bowl Opening Night? The unexpected]
Here are the top Eagles moments and quotes from Super Bowl Opening Night!
Yes, the Super Bowl is a must-win game
Hurts wants to inspire
Hurts: Eagles legend Donovan McNabb mentored him from Day One
Jason Kelce: ‘Ultimate bragging rights’ against Travis on the line…
…but he will always root for his brother
Jason dominated Travis in one area growing up…
Sirianni has come a long way
Darius Slay: Great at pass coverage, but maybe not geography
Hurts thankful for the Mannings, Andrew Luck
Jason Kelce: ‘Mom probably loves Travis more’
Hurts doesn't let critics define him after Alabama benching
Sirianni: Philly ‘greatest sports town in America’
Sirianni explains Jalen Hurts/Michael Jordan comparison
Do the Eagles have two WR1s?
Jason Kelce and Cooper Manning on sibling rivalries
A.J. Brown gives props to Hurts — and Patrick Mahomes
Jordan Mailata praises Jason Kelce: ‘I got him as my screensaver. Fat Batman.’
Meet the ‘Slay Special’ … and Darius Slay's special treats!
Mississippi State's Slay throws shade on Georgia, Jordan Davis
DeVonta Smith: Not a Philly Cheesesteak guy
Second careers for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown?
Miles Sanders is left hanging …
Sirianni's sources of strength
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Pro Bowl Confidential: 27 players pick MVP, most underrated, coaches, other questions
- Tom Brady is the best thing to happen to the Patriots, even as he retires a Buc
- Is Chiefs DT Chris Jones the NFL's most unheralded elite defender?
- Eagles, Chiefs were best teams all season, setting up an epic Super Bowl
- What drew Sean Payton to the Broncos and why he's perfect for the job
- Eli Manning to Bradshaw to Brady: Ranking 10 best Super Bowls ever
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Signing day report card: Colorado, Oregon, Alabama, Texas shine bright
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- Mavericks, Mark Cuban gamble big with Kyrie Irving trade
- Super Bowl 2023 odds: lines for Chiefs Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite