National Football League Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Eagles media availability 13 hours ago

Super Bowl week kicked off as players and coaches from the Chiefs and Eagles faced the cameras during opening night in Phoenix on Monday, and FOX Sports was there capturing all the action!

The Eagles were up first with head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts and more answering questions.

[What can you expect at Super Bowl Opening Night? The unexpected]

Here are the top Eagles moments and quotes from Super Bowl Opening Night!

Yes, the Super Bowl is a must-win game

Eagles' HC Nick Sirianni on if the Super Bowl is a must-win game

Hurts wants to inspire

Eagles' Jalen Hurts on Super Bowl LVII being the first to feature two black starting Quarterbacks

Hurts: Eagles legend Donovan McNabb mentored him from Day One

Donovan McNabb reached out to Jalen Hurts' dad after being drafted by the Eagles Donovan McNabb reached out to Jalen Hurts' dad after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jason Kelce: ‘Ultimate bragging rights’ against Travis on the line…

Eagles' Jason Kelce on ultimate bragging rights: 'He's better looking, better at dancing'

…but he will always root for his brother

Jason dominated Travis in one area growing up…

Sirianni has come a long way

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on advice for new head coaches in the NFL: 'Lead men and help you win'

Darius Slay: Great at pass coverage, but maybe not geography

Hurts thankful for the Mannings, Andrew Luck

Peyton Manning and Michael Vick influenced Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jason Kelce: ‘Mom probably loves Travis more’

Eagles' Jason Kelce on who mom likes more

Hurts doesn't let critics define him after Alabama benching

Eagles' Jalen Hurts speaks with 'Jazzy' about making the Super Bowl

Sirianni: Philly ‘greatest sports town in America’

Sirianni explains Jalen Hurts/Michael Jordan comparison

Do the Eagles have two WR1s?

Jason Kelce and Cooper Manning on sibling rivalries

A.J. Brown gives props to Hurts — and Patrick Mahomes

Eagles' A.J. Brown speaks on Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts going head-to-head in the Super Bowl

Jordan Mailata praises Jason Kelce: ‘I got him as my screensaver. Fat Batman.’

Meet the ‘Slay Special’ … and Darius Slay's special treats!

Mississippi State's Slay throws shade on Georgia, Jordan Davis

DeVonta Smith: Not a Philly Cheesesteak guy

Second careers for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown?

Eagles' Jalen Hurts says he'd be a 'professional crawfish cooker' if he wasn't playing football

Miles Sanders is left hanging …

Sirianni's sources of strength

Nick Sirianni on Andy Reid: 'He gave me strength when I was down'

