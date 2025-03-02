Jets reportedly shopping Davante Adams, will release star WR if no deal
Davante Adams' stint with the New York Jets appears to be coming to a close.
The Jets are taking trade calls for Adams and will release the star wide receiver should no deal materialize, NFL Media reported Sunday.
Adams, 32, is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $140 million deal with a $38.2 million cap hit for next season. They'd clear nearly $30 million in cap space if they release or trade him prior to June 1, per OverTheCap.com.
New York acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 season after starting 2-4, a move which reunited the receiver with quarterback Aaron Rodgers — who the Jets announced that they're moving on from last month with new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey at the wheel.
Across a combined 14 games (three with the Raiders and 11 with the Jets), Adams totaled 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He has totaled 1,000-plus receiving yards in five consecutive seasons and six of the past seven.
Adams, a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, followed by a two-plus-year stint in Las Vegas.
The Jets are coming off a 5-12 season and have roughly $24 million in cap space this offseason, according to Over The Cap.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
What the Deebo Samuel trade means for the Commanders and 49ers
2025 NFL free agency tracker: 49ers trading Deebo Samuel to Commanders
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Giants favored after Stafford remains with Rams
-
2025 NFL Scouting Combine: Surprising discrepancy in Jalen Milroe's hand size
Travis Hunter vs. Shohei Ohtani: Whose two-way play is more impressive?
2025 NFL Draft: Re-visiting non-QB No. 1 picks, could Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter be next?
-
Dolphins legend Dan Marino: I would have won 'a couple' Super Bowls with Steelers
Dillon Gabriel not short on confidence, savors chance to show he belongs in NFL
NFL Combine Confidential: Draft prospects on No. 1 pick, CFP, NIL and more
-
What the Deebo Samuel trade means for the Commanders and 49ers
2025 NFL free agency tracker: 49ers trading Deebo Samuel to Commanders
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Giants favored after Stafford remains with Rams
-
2025 NFL Scouting Combine: Surprising discrepancy in Jalen Milroe's hand size
Travis Hunter vs. Shohei Ohtani: Whose two-way play is more impressive?
2025 NFL Draft: Re-visiting non-QB No. 1 picks, could Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter be next?
-
Dolphins legend Dan Marino: I would have won 'a couple' Super Bowls with Steelers
Dillon Gabriel not short on confidence, savors chance to show he belongs in NFL
NFL Combine Confidential: Draft prospects on No. 1 pick, CFP, NIL and more