Jets reportedly shopping Davante Adams, will release star WR if no deal
Jets reportedly shopping Davante Adams, will release star WR if no deal

Published Mar. 2, 2025 4:36 p.m. ET

Davante Adams' stint with the New York Jets appears to be coming to a close.

The Jets are taking trade calls for Adams and will release the star wide receiver should no deal materialize, NFL Media reported Sunday.

Adams, 32, is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $140 million deal with a $38.2 million cap hit for next season. They'd clear nearly $30 million in cap space if they release or trade him prior to June 1, per OverTheCap.com. 

New York acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 season after starting 2-4, a move which reunited the receiver with quarterback Aaron Rodgerswho the Jets announced that they're moving on from last month with new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey at the wheel.

Across a combined 14 games (three with the Raiders and 11 with the Jets), Adams totaled 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He has totaled 1,000-plus receiving yards in five consecutive seasons and six of the past seven.

Adams, a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, followed by a two-plus-year stint in Las Vegas.

The Jets are coming off a 5-12 season and have roughly $24 million in cap space this offseason, according to Over The Cap

