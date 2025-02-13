National Football League Jets announce they're moving on from QB Aaron Rodgers Updated Feb. 13, 2025 12:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating whether to continue his playing career. If he does, it won’t be with the New York Jets.

"Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said in a joint statement Thursday. "It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."

Team owner Woody Johnson said that Rodgers "embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet."

This comes after FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that the Jets told Rodgers they're "moving on from him."

Rodgers said toward the end of the Jets’ 5-12 season he was undecided on his playing future, adding that he wanted to take "a break mentally to kind of refresh and put my feet in the sand, and see where I’m at after that."

But there was uncertainty whether the Jets would even want to move forward with the four-time MVP as the starting quarterback. The Jets recently hired Mougey and Glenn, with Johnson stating at their introductory news conference in late January the new regime would have the final say in that decision.

NFL Media reported Thursday that Rodgers will be designated as a post-June 1 release, meaning his $49 million dead-cap hit will be spread out over two years.

Glazer first reported on Super Bowl Sunday that Rodgers recently met with the Jets in New Jersey and was told of the team’s plans.

The Jets currently also have veteran Tyrod Taylor and youngster Jordan Travis, who spent his entire rookie season on the non-football injury list, on the roster. But New York has the No. 7 overall pick in the draft in April and could pursue a quarterback.

Rodgers, the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season, has one year of non-guaranteed money left on his contract with the Jets. He would count $23.5 million against the salary cap.

After spending his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April 2023.

His first season in New York was cut short just four snaps into his debut because of a torn left Achilles tendon. He worked his way back and was able to play this season — and start every game — but the results on the field were inconsistent.

While his 28 touchdown passes and 3,897 yards passing both rank third for a single season in franchise history, Rodgers was not the dynamic playmaker he once was.

He had a vintage Rodgers-like performance in his final game with the Jets, throwing a season-high four touchdown passes in a win over Miami on Jan. 5. But those types of moments in his short tenure with New York were few and far between.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

