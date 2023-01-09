NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews

The 2022 NFL regular season has come to an end, which means the coaching carousel is just beginning. Here is a breakdown of the coaching and general manager changes and corresponding interviews requested and scheduled for the 2023 hiring cycle.

PERSONNEL CHANGES (general managers, head coaches, coordinators)

Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals

HC Kliff Kingsbury dismissed after going 28-37-1 over four seasons

Carolina Panthers

HC Matt Rhule dismissed after going 11-27 over three seasons

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

HC Nathaniel Hackett dismissed after going 4-11 in one season

Houston Texans

HC Lovie Smith dismissed after going 3-13-1 in one season.

Indianapolis Colts

HC Frank Reich dismissed after going 40-33-1 over five seasons

Tennessee Titans

