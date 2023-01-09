National Football League
NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews
1 hour ago
The 2022 NFL regular season has come to an end, which means the coaching carousel is just beginning. Here is a breakdown of the coaching and general manager changes and corresponding interviews requested and scheduled for the 2023 hiring cycle.
PERSONNEL CHANGES (general managers, head coaches, coordinators)
- DC Dean Pees retired after two seasons
- HC Kliff Kingsbury dismissed after going 28-37-1 over four seasons
- GM Steve Keim stepped down after 10 seasons
- HC Matt Rhule dismissed after going 11-27 over three seasons
- DC Joe Woods dismissed after three seasons
- HC Nathaniel Hackett dismissed after going 4-11 in one season
- HC Lovie Smith dismissed after going 3-13-1 in one season.
- HC Frank Reich dismissed after going 40-33-1 over five seasons
- OC Todd Downing dismissed after two seasons
INTERVIEWS
Arizona Cardinals (HC, GM)
Head coach
- Cardinals DC Vance Joseph
General Manager
- Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort
- Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham
Carolina Panthers (HC)
- Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks
- Former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell
- Former Colts coach Frank Reich
- Lions OC Ben Johnson
- Eagles OC Shane Steichen
- Bills OC Ken Dorsey
Cleveland Browns (DC)
Denver Broncos (HC)
- FOX NFL analyst and former Saints head coach Sean Payton (cannot interview until Jan. 17)
- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
- Cowboys DC Dan Quinn
- Broncos DC Ejiro Evero
- 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
- Rams DC Raheem Morris
Houston Texans (HC)
- Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon
- Lions OC Ben Johnson
- Broncos DC Ejiro Evero
- Eagles OC Shane Steichen
Indianapolis Colts (HC)
- Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday
- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
- Lions DC Aaron Glenn
- Lions OC Ben Johnson
- Rams DC Raheem Morris
- Eagles OC Shane Steichen
Tennessee Titans (GM)
- Browns assistant GM and vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook
- Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham
- 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters
- 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon
- Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort
POTENTIAL OPENINGS
Los Angeles Rams (HC)
- Sean McVay is considering stepping down as the Rams' head coach, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer. McVay confirmed Monday at his end-of-season conference that he will take the "the appropriate time" to decide if he will return next season. L.A. went 5-12 just one season after winning the Super Bowl.
- Rams DC Raheem Morris would be a candidate to replace McVay should the latter step down, per Glazer.
- Kliff Kingsbury would be a candidate to join the Rams' coaching staff if McVay stays, per FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman.
