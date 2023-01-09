NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews

National Football League
1 hour ago

The 2022 NFL regular season has come to an end, which means the coaching carousel is just beginning. Here is a breakdown of the coaching and general manager changes and corresponding interviews requested and scheduled for the 2023 hiring cycle.

PERSONNEL CHANGES (general managers, head coaches, coordinators)

Atlanta Falcons

  • DC Dean Pees retired after two seasons

Arizona Cardinals

  • HC Kliff Kingsbury dismissed after going 28-37-1 over four seasons
  • GM Steve Keim stepped down after 10 seasons

Carolina Panthers

  • HC Matt Rhule dismissed after going 11-27 over three seasons

Cleveland Browns

  • DC Joe Woods dismissed after three seasons

Denver Broncos

  • HC Nathaniel Hackett dismissed after going 4-11 in one season

Houston Texans 

  • HC Lovie Smith dismissed after going 3-13-1 in one season.

Indianapolis Colts

  • HC Frank Reich dismissed  after going 40-33-1 over five seasons

Tennessee Titans

  • OC Todd Downing dismissed after two seasons

On "FOX NFL Kickoff", Sean Payton spoke about the recent inquiries of teams around the NFL to make him their next head coach.

INTERVIEWS

Arizona Cardinals (HC, GM)
Head coach

  • Cardinals DC Vance Joseph

General Manager

  • Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort
  • Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Carolina Panthers (HC)

  • Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks
  • Former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell
  • Former Colts coach Frank Reich
  • Lions OC Ben Johnson
  • Eagles OC Shane Steichen
  • Bills OC Ken Dorsey

Cleveland Browns (DC)

Denver Broncos (HC)

Houston Texans (HC)

  • Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon
  • Lions OC Ben Johnson
  • Broncos DC Ejiro Evero
  • Eagles OC Shane Steichen

Indianapolis Colts (HC)

  • Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday
  • Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
  • Lions DC Aaron Glenn
  • Lions OC Ben Johnson
  • Rams DC Raheem Morris
  • Eagles OC Shane Steichen

Tennessee Titans (GM)

  • Browns assistant GM and vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook
  • Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham
  • 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters
  • 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon
  • Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort

POTENTIAL OPENINGS

Los Angeles Rams (HC)

  • Sean McVay is considering stepping down as the Rams' head coach, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer. McVay confirmed Monday at his end-of-season conference that he will take the "the appropriate time" to decide if he will return next season. L.A. went 5-12 just one season after winning the Super Bowl.
  • Rams DC Raheem Morris would be a candidate to replace McVay should the latter step down, per Glazer.
  • Kliff Kingsbury would be a candidate to join the Rams' coaching staff if McVay stays, per FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman.

