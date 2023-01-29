Report: Dolphins hire Vic Fangio, make him NFL's highest-paid coordinator
The Dolphins have hired former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, giving him a three-year contract with a fourth-year team option that will make him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL, per NFL Network.
Fangio struggled in Denver during his three seasons as head coach but is highly regarded as a defensive coordinator from his time in the role with the 49ers and Bears.
Fangio's defenses in each of his four seasons with San Francisco ranked in the top 10 in both yards and points allowed and helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl after the 2012 season. He then rebuilt Chicago's defense into one that allowed the third-fewest yards and fewest points in 2018, carrying the Bears to an NFC North title and playoff berth that year.
Fangio did not coach during the 2022 season but was reportedly highly sought after during this coaching cycle. Several coaches from the Mike Shanahan coaching tree, including Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's mentors Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan, have publicly expressed their admiration for Fangio's defense. Now, McDaniel turns to Fangio to help fix what was a struggling Dolphins defense in 2022.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- 2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board for top 50 prospects
- What could an Aaron Rodgers trade look like? It's complicated
- Travis Kelce shines; Bengals DC's greatness; Shaw to Denver? Schrager's Cheat Sheet
- Dak Prescott fell short this year. What's next for him and the Cowboys?
- Nick Bosa, Niners front prepared for slugfest with Jason Kelce, Eagles o-line
- How Bengals stepped up; an incredible offensive indicator: Sharp Edges
- 2023 CFB storylines: New QBs, returning storylines and can anyone stop Georgia?
- Baseball Hall of Fame: Scott Rolen is in. Are Todd Helton, Billy Wagner next?
- ‘I have to fulfill this man’s prophecy': Kobe is still inspiring Klay Thompson
- 2023 Super Bowl odds for final four teams; Chiefs favored to win it all