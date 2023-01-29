National Football League
Report: Dolphins hire Vic Fangio, make him NFL's highest-paid coordinator
National Football League

Report: Dolphins hire Vic Fangio, make him NFL's highest-paid coordinator

1 hour ago

The Dolphins have hired former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, giving him a three-year contract with a fourth-year team option that will make him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL, per NFL Network.

Fangio struggled in Denver during his three seasons as head coach but is highly regarded as a defensive coordinator from his time in the role with the 49ers and Bears

Fangio's defenses in each of his four seasons with San Francisco ranked in the top 10 in both yards and points allowed and helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl after the 2012 season. He then rebuilt Chicago's defense into one that allowed the third-fewest yards and fewest points in 2018, carrying the Bears to an NFC North title and playoff berth that year.

Fangio did not coach during the 2022 season but was reportedly highly sought after during this coaching cycle. Several coaches from the Mike Shanahan coaching tree, including Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's mentors Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan, have publicly expressed their admiration for Fangio's defense. Now, McDaniel turns to Fangio to help fix what was a struggling Dolphins defense in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Miami Dolphins
Denver Broncos
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
49ers vs. Eagles live updates: Philly leading NFC title game; Purdy injured
National Football League

49ers vs. Eagles live updates: Philly leading NFC title game; Purdy injured

12 mins ago
Eagles-49ers: Sights and sounds from a raucous scene in Philadelphia
National Football League

Eagles-49ers: Sights and sounds from a raucous scene in Philadelphia

44 mins ago
Travis Kelce game-time decision vs. Bengals; Patrick Mahomes 'has no limitations'
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce game-time decision vs. Bengals; Patrick Mahomes 'has no limitations'

1 hour ago
NFC Championship Game odds: How to bet 49ers-Eagles
National Football League

NFC Championship Game odds: How to bet 49ers-Eagles

2 hours ago
AFC Championship Game odds: How to bet Bengals-Chiefs
National Football League

AFC Championship Game odds: How to bet Bengals-Chiefs

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes