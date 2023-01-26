National Football League Travis Kelce shines; Bengals DC's greatness; David Shaw to Denver? 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In a head-coach hiring cycle that has five vacancies still open and has seen more than 25 different men interviewed for jobs, I find it amazing Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo hasn't received a single interview request.

What more can a single coordinator do than what Anarumo has accomplished in big games with Cincinnati's feisty defense?

Consider this: the 56-year-old Anarumo is 5-1 in playoff games with the Bengals, with a 3-0 record in road games, while giving up an average of less than 20 points in those games to some of the best offenses in the league.

In the past two postseasons alone, the Bengals D has put the clamps on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the second half of last year's AFC Championship Game, the No. 1-seeded Tennessee Titans, Derek Carr and the red-hot Raiders team from a year ago and now the Ravens and Bills this season.

Lou Anarumo's Bengals defense has shut down some of the best offenses in the game. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Halftime adjustments seem to be Anarumo's expertise, but really, it's a matter of flexibility and mental toughness mid-game that is most revered. The Bengals defense is playing as well as any group this postseason and the team hasn't lost since Halloween.

Anarumo isn't a popular, young offensive coordinator and he doesn't have NFL head-coaching experience — two no no's for many owners — but gosh, can the man relate to his guys.

I don't own a team, and I am assuming I never will. But at the very least, I'd want to pick Coach Lou's brain. Alas, he has bigger fish to fry this weekend.

Keep an eye on what the Bengals do after the half — it's when they excel.

Travis Kelce's historic stretch

The NFL announced its Offensive Player of the Year award finalists Wednesday, and for the 10th year in a row, Travis Kelce was not one of the finalists. I think that's unfortunate.

Kelce had an unbelievable 10th season of his NFL career, and it might have been his very best when you consider what the Chiefs lost on the outside when Tyreek Hill was traded last March.

In 2022, Kelce had 110 catches, third-most in the NFL. It was a career high. He had nearly 1,400 yards, which was the eighth-most in the NFL. He also had 12 touchdowns, good for second-most in the entire NFL and another career-high mark.

He did all this at the age of 33. Oh, and Kelce did all this while having one of his best blocking seasons in his career, as two different Chiefs running backs — Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon — had big years on the ground.



Do we take Kelce for granted? Do we overlook just how special a player he is? Kelce, with the whole world knowing he'd be the No. 1 target last week, had 14 catches in the Chiefs' 27-20 win over Jacksonville.

After the game, Patrick Mahomes had this to say about his teammate's ability to get better with age: "He's just smarter as a player. … I think that's the biggest thing. He knows how to get himself open. He knows how to use other people and other parts of the concept to get himself open, and he's smart about how he blocks, how he can pin guys and get in the right position. He's just continued to evolve and be even better as a tight end.

"He is getting up there [in age]. I'm going to try to keep him here as long as possible, I promise you."

Kelce is the heart and soul of that organization and had arguably his best year as a pro. Justin Jefferson or Jalen Hurts will win Offensive Player of the Year. That's awesome. I have no qualms with that. But gosh, how does Kelce not get nominated?

David Shaw to Denver? It's easy to connect the dots

The more buzz there is about David Shaw being a serious consideration as Denver's next head coach, the easier it becomes to see that happen. I can confirm Shaw had an excellent meeting with the new Broncos ownership group, and there's a scenario where he's the head coach.

I'd also share that this decision is by no means a slam-dunk as I type this, and Shaw is by no means "the lead dog", as the ownership group is keeping this as close to the vest as potentially any group in the league.

So, of all the available coaches, why Shaw?

There's certainly the feeling that Denver would benefit from his leadership and presence as the proverbial adult in the room. Shaw's humanity and résumé can't be questioned. He was a longtime NFL assistant and position coach who picked up right where Jim Harbaugh left off at Stanford and continued to have great success in the Pac-12 despite rigorous academic qualifications for his players.

Broncos owner Greg Penner, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at WalMart, has an MBA from Stanford. Condolleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State, and another member of the Broncos ownership group, is a Stanford alum. You add in links to Broncos legends John Elway (Stanford) and John Lynch (Stanford) and there's a tie there.

There's a comfort in Shaw. The Broncos owners would know what they're getting into and who they're getting. But is he the best hire? That's going to be a decision made in the coming days. I think this is far from a done deal.

Hilton Express

On paper, some might see Mike Hilton and note the Bengals cornerback is a 5-foot-9 Steelers castoff. What they might not see is that he's arguably the top nickel corner in the sport. And he had a little something for the cameras and the NFL Films Mic'd Up crew during Cincinnati's win over the Bills.

With the game out of hand and Cincinnati's defenders feeling themselves on the sideline, Hilton said, "We'll see y'all in Burrowhead. Let that sink in your mind. We'll see y'all in Burrowhead."

Burrowhead? Yes, Burrowhead.

With a victory there last year in the AFC Championship Game, Joe Burrow is 1-0 in Kansas City. Hence, Burrowhead. Playful banter? The Chiefs heard it.

Now, Hilton is going to be tasked with stopping Travis Kelce on Sunday. Cincinnati has found success against Kelce over the last two seasons. Here's to poking the bear.

X-Factor

My X-Factor in the Eagles-49ers game is a pair of names few fans would be expected to know: Eagles assistant coaches D.K. McDonald and Tyler Scudder.

Both are members of the Philadelphia defensive staff. Both McDonald and Scudder spent time in the past few years at Iowa State coaching the Cyclones defense. McDonald was a defensive backs coach at Iowa State from 2016-2020; Scudder was a defensive assistant from 2018 to 2021. Why does this matter?



If any coaches in the NFL have a read on what makes Brock Purdy tick, what gets under his skin, what could possibly rattle the kid who can't be rattled, it's these two. Every tiny bit of intel and edge helps.

What are the chances the Eagles have two assistant coaches on defense who happened to be coaches on the same teams Purdy quarterbacked? It's a game of inches. Hey, McDonald and Scudder — whatever you've got on Purdy, now's the time to step up and use it.

Peter Schrager is an NFL writer for FOX Sports and a host of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network.

