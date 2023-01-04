National Basketball Association
LeBron James record tracker: How far is he from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
3 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James needs 484 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time regular-season scoring record (38,387 points). James broke the record for most total points — regular season and playoffs — in February.

At his career pace of 27.2 points per game, James is projected to break the record in the next 18 games. That means, barring injury, he could set the mark as soon as Feb. 7, when the Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena.

James, who turned 38 years old in December, was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he's won four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs and four league MVPs. He's also been named an All-Star 18 times, one shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 19 All-Star appearances, and in 2022, he was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

James is currently averaging 29 points per game on 51% shooting from the field and 30.1% from behind the 3-point line, in addition to 8.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

Here are some notable regular-season scoring numbers from his career to date:

Career points: 37,903 (second all-time)
Career points per game: 27.2 (fifth all-time)
Career high for points in a game: 61 (March 3, 2014)
Career high for points in a season: 2,478 (2005-06)
Career games with 30-plus points: 523 (second all-time)
Career field goals: 13,872 (second all-time)
Career double-doubles: 538 (11th all-time)

James is also sixth all time in assists (10,237) and ninth in steals (2,166). He's the only player in NBA history in the all-time top-10 in points, assists and steals.

This story will be regularly updated with the latest information.

