Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Chiefs new favorite to win it all

The teams in the running for the Super Bowl have narrowed as we head into the final week of the NFL regular season.

Eleven teams – six in the NFC, five in the AFC – have clinched postseason berths.

Here's a look at the odds to win the Super Bowl for the 19 teams still in contention to win Super Bowl LVII at FOX Bet.

The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) are the new betting favorite at FOX Bet to win Super Bowl LVII in February (+370, bet $10 to win $47 total) after winning nine of their past 10 games.

The 12-3 Buffalo Bills saw their odds slightly dip to +400, just behind the Chiefs. Buffalo, winners of six in a row, were at +333 the previous week.

The hottest team in the league right now is the 12-4 San Francisco 49ers, winners of nine in a row. Their odds shortened to +550 after being at +650 the week before – San Francisco was at +1200 in mid-December during the middle of the win streak.

The 49ers are tied at +550 with the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3), who are in a two-game skid with star quarterback Jalen Hurts sidelined with a shoulder injury. Hurts is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

The 12-4 Cowboys, "America's Team," remain in the hunt for the NFC East Division title though their odds to win it all dipped slightly to +1200 from +1100.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are a popular pick for long-shot bettors. After a 3-6 start, Green Bay (8-8) is on a four-game winning streak and saw its odds dip in recent weeks from +5000 to +2800.

Are 49ers Super Bowl contenders behind rookie QB Brock Purdy? FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the 49ers' Super Bowl chances.

The 9-6-1 Giants have clinched a playoff spot, causing their Super Bowl odds to drop from +8000 to +5000.

Minnesota (12-4), champion of the NFC North, saw its title lines tumble to +2800 from +1900 after losing to Rodgers and the Packers 41-17, the second loss in four games for the Vikings.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) wrapped up the NFC South Division and saw their odds lower to +2300 from +3000. You can never count out Brady, who is seeking his eighth Super Bowl title.

On the flip side, the odds for the Miami Dolphins continue to be in free fall. The Dolphins, in a five-game skid that dropped their record to 8-8, are at +8000 after being at +2000 just three weeks earlier.

As for everyone else, here are the NFL futures odds at FOX Bet for every team to win the Super Bowl.

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVII *

Kansas City Chiefs : +370 ( bet $10 to win $47 total )

Buffalo Bills : +400 ( bet $10 to win $50 total )

San Francisco 49ers +550 ( bet $10 to win $65 total )

Philadelphia Eagles: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Cincinnati Bengals : +750 ( bet $10 to win $85 total )

Dallas Cowboys : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Los Angeles Chargers : +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +2300 ( bet $10 to win $240 total )

Minnesota Vikings : +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Green Bay Packers : +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Baltimore Ravens : +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Jacksonville Jaguars : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

New York Giants : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Miami Dolphins : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Detroit Lions : +11000 ( bet $10 to win $1,110 total )

Seattle Seahawks: +14000 (bet $10 to win $1,410 total)

New England Patriots : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Tennessee Titans : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Pittsburgh Steelers : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Eliminated from the postseason: Arizona Cardinals , Atlanta Falcons , Carolina Panthers , Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams , New Orleans Saints , New York Jets , Washington Commanders

* odds as of 1/4/2023

