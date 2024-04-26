Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott reunion is reportedly 'increasingly imminent'
Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott could be heading back to the Lone Star State.
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly met with Elliott and agent Rocky Arceneaux on Wednesday regarding a potential return, and according to the Dallas Morning News, a reunion is "increasingly imminent."
The three-time Pro Bowler, who led the NFL in rushing yards in both 2016 and 2018, spent last season with the New England Patriots after seven years with the Cowboys.
The Patriots finished the season 4-13, and Elliott posted career-lows across the board with 642 rushing yards, 313 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Following his meeting with the Dallas brass, The Athletic reported Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke highly of the three-time Pro Bowler.
"Zeke, as we all know, is one of our favorites. He’s laid it on the line for this franchise," Jones said. "He’s the ultimate competitor, and we obviously think a lot of him."
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a similar reaction to the encounter, saying: "We don’t have any issue. He has laid it on the line for the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Cowboys have laid it on the line for Zeke."
While adding Elliott back to the roster would benefit the Cowboys' offense, the pursuit of the running back is unlikely to change their NFL Draft plan in the upcoming second and third rounds on Friday.
Dallas currently has the 56th, 73rd and 87th picks.
