National Football League Jordan Love, Packers reportedly agree to 4-year, $220 million extension Updated Jul. 26, 2024 9:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Thr Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to a four-year, $220 million extension, making him the highest-paid QB in NFL history, according to the NFL Network.

Love's reported deal comes just hours after the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa reportedly agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million extension. Love becomes the fourth NFL starting quarterback to reach an extension this season, joining Tagovailoa , Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) and Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars).

After being selected in the first round (pick 26) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Love sat behind Aaron Rodgers for the first three years of his career, attempting only 83 passes in 10 games from 2020-2022. When Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in the offseason ahead of the 2023 season, Love was named the starter and enjoyed great success during his first season in charge of the Packers' offense.

The former Utah State standout threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 64.2% of his passes during the 2023 campaign. He led the Packers to a 9-8 finish and a spot in the playoffs, where they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a 48-32 wild-card stunner. Love threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns in his first career playoff victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love and the Packers went on to lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, where the 6-foot-4, 219-pound QB threw for 194 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

With Love now set to enter his fifth season with Green Bay and a talented group of young pass catchers surrounding him, including Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, expectations are high for the Packers, who are currently listed at +200 to win the NFC North and +1800 to win the Super Bowl, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share