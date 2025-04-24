National Football League Rams trade up, 2 RBs picked in top 15 in Colin Cowherd's 2025 NFL mock draft Updated Apr. 24, 2025 4:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Draft Day has finally arrived. The 2025 NFL Draft will commence Thursday night with the first round. As of Thursday afternoon, each team still owns its first-round selection, which marks the first time that's been the case on Draft Day in the Common Draft Era.

However, that doesn't mean that there won't be trades made when the first round takes place on Thursday night. In fact, Colin Cowherd projects that one team will make a big jump into the top 15 in his final mock draft.

"I was on the phone last night, yesterday afternoon and this morning and there was a lot of Bears rumors about Ashton Jeanty," Cowherd said on Thursday's "The Herd." "But to make a trade work, a lot of teams want things. I'm told that the Jaguars want to go up and get Travis Hunter. Well, what do we get? So, there's a lot of conversations and calls. Very rarely do you get moves in the top 10 picks, but there are a lot of calls. So, here's what I'm hearing."

With that, let's take a look at Colin Cowherd's final mock draft, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. You can also check out every other mock draft we've published this week here:

Odds to be No. 1 overall pick: -20000

Cowherd's thoughts: "This is an easy one. Good fit with Brian Callahan's offense. More than anything, he's a major talent upgrade over who the Titans played at quarterback last year. Last year, Tennessee's quarterbacks combined for 22 touchdowns and 21 picks."

Odds to be No. 2 overall pick: -2500

Cowherd's thoughts: "Most talented athlete in the draft. I think [Hunter's] a historically gifted athlete. They are getting calls on Travis Hunter, and not just one. They're going to, I believe, keep him. Maybe he's not a Shohei Ohtani. Maybe he is. But there's just not a lot of guys like this."

Odds to be No. 3 overall pick: -1400

Cowherd's thoughts: "It's a star-less draft, and Carter's one of the four or five stars in the draft. They've already got a good defensive line, but a lot of teams pick the best player available. There's no question that, at this point, Carter's the best player available.

Odds to be No. 4 overall pick: -475

Cowherd's thoughts: "Reality is, the Patriots had the worst offensive line in the league. They can get running backs, tight ends and wide receivers elsewhere. There's only four or five offensive tackles that people really like, maybe fewer than that. You've got Drake Maye. Now you've got to protect him."

Odds to be No. 5 overall pick: +350

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Jaguars go for one of the cleaner players in the draft. They could not stop the run last year. By the way, they've got Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, so Graham would create a nice combo there and their defensive line would be set for lines. I love Mason Graham."

Odds to be No. 6 overall pick: +425

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Raiders need a receiver and a running back. Pete Carroll's old school. He likes to create a run game. He had his most success with Marshawn Lynch in the pros and Reggie Bush and LenDale White in college. They need Jeanty. I think he's a really unique running back first-round talent."

Odds to be No. 7 overall pick: +175

Cowherd's thoughts: "I know the Jets have a defensive coach, but they don't have enough weapons. Garrett Wilson needs some protection. I saw Tyler Warren play at USC and catch 17 balls. He's not Brock Bowers, but he's got so much dexterity and versatility that I don't think the Jets can pass on him. The Jets get no tight end production, he solves it for the next five years."

Odds to be No. 8 overall pick: +125

Cowherd's thoughts: "It's another Georgia pass rusher. He was a five-star recruit with [a lot of hype]. Sometimes he lives up to it. Sometimes he does not. But again, in a superstar-less draft, he's a good pass rusher from Georgia and they typically work out OK."

Odds to be No. 9 overall pick: +275

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Saints could use offensive line help, but I think they go Mykel Williams here. They didn't have a good defense last year. They've got to rebuild their offensive line, but they've got to go best player available. These Georgia guys, it doesn't matter if they underachieve a little or if they've got some character stuff, they come into the NFL and they can play.

Odds to be No. 10 overall pick: +2800

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Bears would love a star running back, but I think they take Will Johnson. They've got Jaylon Johnson on one side and this is a team that spent a ton of money on offense over the last two years. They need to get cheap on defense. He's a very good corner and the Bears need to upgrade their secondary."

49ers' odds to draft OL with first pick: -150

Cowherd's thoughts: "Left tackle Trent Williams is 37. The 49ers lost two offensive linemen in free agency. … If you're going to spend money on Brock Purdy, who's had a couple of injuries already, you've got to protect. Banks, in my opinion, is the best offensive lineman in the draft."

Cowboys' odds to draft RB with first pick: +1000

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Cowboys don't have enough offensive firepower. Jerry Jones likes stars, he wanted to draft Johnny Manziel at one point and they talked him out of it. Hampton's Joe Mixon with a better burst. So, why not? If you're going to spend money on Dak Prescott, you've got to get him weapons. You'v got one right now in CeeDee Lamb. I think they go big. It's exciting, explosive and Jerry would love the attention."

Rams' odds to draft TE with first pick: +425

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Rams tried to move up last year for Brock Bowers, but it was too rich. They're just not getting enough tight end production. The feeling with Rams is, they've got Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and the O-line is settled. So, let's go get a star tight end for Matthew Stafford this year and next, his last couple of years with the Rams."

Colts' odds to draft OL with first pick: +270

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Colts will, in their eyes, take the best player available, which is Armond Membou here. He's a monster. The reality is, outside of Quenton Nelson, nobody else played 17 games on the O-line for the Colts. Chris Ballard will be patient. He let the best player fall to him."

Falcons' odds to draft LB with first pick: +600

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Falcons have gone offense in the first round in the last four drafts. That's why their defense is not very good. Michael Penix Jr. is fine. The O-line's fine. They've got Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson. Their offense is fine. They need to be faster and more athletic on defense. Campbell's an underrated player. Most Alabama players aren't underrated, but the guy's an unbelievable freak athlete. He's probably the best linebacker in the draft."

