National Football League
Cowboys get WR, Shedeur Sanders goes top 10 in Danny Parkins' 2025 NFL mock draft
National Football League

Cowboys get WR, Shedeur Sanders goes top 10 in Danny Parkins' 2025 NFL mock draft

Published Apr. 23, 2025 6:55 p.m. ET

Finally, the 2025 NFL Draft is just hours away. All the speculation on where players will go will soon come to an end as the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will take place Thursday night in Green Bay. 

Before Roger Goodell kicks off the festivities and says that the Tennessee Titans are on the clock, though, Danny Parkins of FS1's "Breakfast Ball" projected how the first round will shake out. In his first and only mock draft, Parkins has three quarterbacks going in the first round and just two wide receivers (excluding Travis Hunter) being selected in the first 32 picks. 

Danny Parkins reveals his first and final mock draft

Danny Parkins reveals his first and final mock draft

Let's take a full look at Parkins' mock draft, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.)

Odds to be No. 1 overall pick: -20000

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Odds to be No. 2 overall pick: -900

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State

Odds to be No. 3 overall pick: -650

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Odds to be No. 4 overall pick: -575

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Odds to be No. 5 overall pick: +235

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Odds to be No. 6 overall pick: +150

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Odds to be No. 7 overall pick: +300

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Odds to be No. 8 overall pick: +130

9. New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Odds to be No. 9 overall pick: +1200

10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Odds to be No. 10 overall pick: +425

11. San Francisco 49ers: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

49ers' odds to draft OL with first pick: +180

12. Dallas Cowboys: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Odds to be first WR drafted (excluding Travis Hunter): -290

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Odds to be second CB drafted (including Travis Hunter): -130

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan 

Colts' odds to draft TE with first pick: +100

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia

Falcons' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -285

16. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Cardinals' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +145

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, edge, Marshall 

Bengals' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -175

18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

Seahawks' odds to draft OL with first pick: -125

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Buccaneers' odds to draft CB with first pick: +450

20. Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Odds to be second RB drafted: -380

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Steelers' odds to draft QB with first pick: +220

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Chargers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +125

23. Green Bay Packers: Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M

Packers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +125

24. Minnesota Vikings: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama 

Vikings' odds to draft OL with first pick: +330

25. Houston Texans: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

Texans' odds to draft OL with first pick: -290

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Odds to be a first-round pick: -2000

27. Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia 

Odds to be first S drafted: -115

28. Detroit Lions: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College 

Odds to be a first-round pick: -500

29. Washington Commanders: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Odds to be a first-round pick: -2000

30. Buffalo Bills: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Odds to be a first-round pick: -300

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Odds to be a first-round pick: -750

32. Philadelphia Eagles: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee

Odds to be a first-round pick: -155

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL mock draft: Multiple trades, 4 QBs picked in embrace-the-chaos Round 1

NFL mock draft: Multiple trades, 4 QBs picked in embrace-the-chaos Round 1

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes