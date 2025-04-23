Cowboys get WR, Shedeur Sanders goes top 10 in Danny Parkins' 2025 NFL mock draft
Finally, the 2025 NFL Draft is just hours away. All the speculation on where players will go will soon come to an end as the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will take place Thursday night in Green Bay.
Before Roger Goodell kicks off the festivities and says that the Tennessee Titans are on the clock, though, Danny Parkins of FS1's "Breakfast Ball" projected how the first round will shake out. In his first and only mock draft, Parkins has three quarterbacks going in the first round and just two wide receivers (excluding Travis Hunter) being selected in the first 32 picks.
Let's take a full look at Parkins' mock draft, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.)
Odds to be No. 1 overall pick: -20000
2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Odds to be No. 2 overall pick: -900
3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State
Odds to be No. 3 overall pick: -650
4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Odds to be No. 4 overall pick: -575
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Odds to be No. 5 overall pick: +235
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Odds to be No. 6 overall pick: +150
7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Odds to be No. 7 overall pick: +300
8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Odds to be No. 8 overall pick: +130
9. New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Odds to be No. 9 overall pick: +1200
10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Odds to be No. 10 overall pick: +425
11. San Francisco 49ers: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
49ers' odds to draft OL with first pick: +180
12. Dallas Cowboys: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Odds to be first WR drafted (excluding Travis Hunter): -290
13. Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Odds to be second CB drafted (including Travis Hunter): -130
14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Colts' odds to draft TE with first pick: +100
15. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
Falcons' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -285
16. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Cardinals' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +145
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, edge, Marshall
Bengals' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -175
18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
Seahawks' odds to draft OL with first pick: -125
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Buccaneers' odds to draft CB with first pick: +450
20. Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Odds to be second RB drafted: -380
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Steelers' odds to draft QB with first pick: +220
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Chargers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +125
23. Green Bay Packers: Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M
Packers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +125
24. Minnesota Vikings: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
Vikings' odds to draft OL with first pick: +330
25. Houston Texans: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
Texans' odds to draft OL with first pick: -290
26. Los Angeles Rams: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Odds to be a first-round pick: -2000
27. Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Odds to be first S drafted: -115
28. Detroit Lions: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College
Odds to be a first-round pick: -500
29. Washington Commanders: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Odds to be a first-round pick: -2000
30. Buffalo Bills: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Odds to be a first-round pick: -300
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Odds to be a first-round pick: -750
32. Philadelphia Eagles: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee
Odds to be a first-round pick: -155
