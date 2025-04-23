National Football League Cowboys get WR, Shedeur Sanders goes top 10 in Danny Parkins' 2025 NFL mock draft Published Apr. 23, 2025 6:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Finally, the 2025 NFL Draft is just hours away. All the speculation on where players will go will soon come to an end as the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will take place Thursday night in Green Bay.

Before Roger Goodell kicks off the festivities and says that the Tennessee Titans are on the clock, though, Danny Parkins of FS1's "Breakfast Ball" projected how the first round will shake out. In his first and only mock draft, Parkins has three quarterbacks going in the first round and just two wide receivers (excluding Travis Hunter) being selected in the first 32 picks.

Danny Parkins reveals his first and final mock draft

Let's take a full look at Parkins' mock draft, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to be No. 1 overall pick: -20000

Odds to be No. 2 overall pick: -900

Odds to be No. 3 overall pick: -650

Odds to be No. 4 overall pick: -575

Odds to be No. 5 overall pick: +235

Odds to be No. 6 overall pick: +150

Odds to be No. 7 overall pick: +300

Odds to be No. 8 overall pick: +130

Odds to be No. 9 overall pick: +1200

Odds to be No. 10 overall pick: +425

49ers' odds to draft OL with first pick: +180

Odds to be first WR drafted (excluding Travis Hunter): -290

Odds to be second CB drafted (including Travis Hunter): -130

Colts' odds to draft TE with first pick: +100

Falcons' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -285

Cardinals' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +145

Bengals' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: -175

Seahawks' odds to draft OL with first pick: -125

Buccaneers' odds to draft CB with first pick: +450

Odds to be second RB drafted: -380

Steelers' odds to draft QB with first pick: +220

Chargers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +125

Packers' odds to draft DL/edge with first pick: +125

Vikings' odds to draft OL with first pick: +330

Texans' odds to draft OL with first pick: -290

Odds to be a first-round pick: -2000

Odds to be first S drafted: -115

Odds to be a first-round pick: -500

Odds to be a first-round pick: -2000

Odds to be a first-round pick: -300

Odds to be a first-round pick: -750

Odds to be a first-round pick: -155

