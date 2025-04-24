National Football League
Jaxson Dart NFL Draft odds: Giants favored to take Ole Miss QB
National Football League

Jaxson Dart NFL Draft odds: Giants favored to take Ole Miss QB

Updated Apr. 24, 2025 6:17 p.m. ET

Many draft analysts see Jaxson Dart as the clear QB3 in this class. 

However, which team will draft him is up in the air. 

Dart spent three years leading the Rebels at Ole Miss. In his final season, he averaged 329.2 passing yards per game — third best in the NCAA. 

The quarterback also found success on the ground, notching 495 yards and three rushing touchdowns in his last year. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Where will Dart land in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's break down the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 24. 

Which team will Jaxson Dart be drafted by?

Giants: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)
Saints: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Browns: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Steelers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Rams: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Seahawks: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Will Dart soon be on his way to New York? Oddsmakers think there's a decent chance. 

While the Giants added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to the QB room this offseason, the consensus is they are still in need of their long-term franchise quarterback. 

New York owns both the third and 34th overall picks in this year's draft, meaning it could potentially take Dart as high as No. 3, or try to move up from No. 34, back into the first round, in order to select the QB.

In a recent exclusive by FOX Sports NFL reporter Henry McKenna, McKenna outlined where he thinks Dart might land. 

"The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants all make sense for Dart in Round 1 or 2. The Saints, in particular, seem to have an affinity for him. But even the Los Angeles Rams would fit, with Dart taking some time as a true developmental backup to Matthew Stafford."

Dart started his career at USC before spending the last three seasons at Ole Miss. This past year, he passed for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions, leading the Rebels to a 10-3 overall record and fourth-place finish in the SEC.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chris "The Bear" Fallica's 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Chris "The Bear" Fallica's 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes