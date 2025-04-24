National Football League Jaxson Dart NFL Draft odds: Giants favored to take Ole Miss QB Updated Apr. 24, 2025 6:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Many draft analysts see Jaxson Dart as the clear QB3 in this class.

However, which team will draft him is up in the air.

Dart spent three years leading the Rebels at Ole Miss. In his final season, he averaged 329.2 passing yards per game — third best in the NCAA.

The quarterback also found success on the ground, notching 495 yards and three rushing touchdowns in his last year.

Where will Dart land in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's break down the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 24.

Which team will Jaxson Dart be drafted by?

Giants: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Saints: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Browns: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Steelers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Rams: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Seahawks: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Will Dart soon be on his way to New York? Oddsmakers think there's a decent chance.

While the Giants added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to the QB room this offseason, the consensus is they are still in need of their long-term franchise quarterback.

New York owns both the third and 34th overall picks in this year's draft, meaning it could potentially take Dart as high as No. 3, or try to move up from No. 34, back into the first round, in order to select the QB.

In a recent exclusive by FOX Sports NFL reporter Henry McKenna, McKenna outlined where he thinks Dart might land.

"The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants all make sense for Dart in Round 1 or 2. The Saints, in particular, seem to have an affinity for him. But even the Los Angeles Rams would fit, with Dart taking some time as a true developmental backup to Matthew Stafford ."

Dart started his career at USC before spending the last three seasons at Ole Miss. This past year, he passed for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions, leading the Rebels to a 10-3 overall record and fourth-place finish in the SEC.

