National Football League 2025 NFL Draft buzz: Browns, Giants taking calls on top picks Published Apr. 24, 2025 3:44 p.m. ET

The 2025 NFL Draft is just hours away. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will officially open the draft at 8 p.m. ET and the Tennessee Titans will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick shortly after that.

Before the festivities get going, though, more news and rumors about what might happen in Round 1 and throughout the weekend continue to trickle out. Here are the latest news and rumors ahead of the draft.

Browns, Giants receiving calls for top picks; Cleveland listening

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are still fielding calls for the No. 2 and 3 picks, respectively, in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz. Cleveland has been willing to engage and listen to those calls, which have been "legitimate," Schultz added.

Two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter has been viewed as the Browns' likely pick at No. 2 for multiple weeks. However, the Browns are without a viable long-term option at quarterback and it's been speculated that they could draft one with one of their first couple of picks. A trade down from No. 2 could make it more reasonable for Cleveland to pick a quarterback in the first round as Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart, who've been commonly viewed as the top quarterback prospects outside of likely No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, have been slipping in mock drafts.

The Giants sit in a similar boat as the Browns. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter has been projected to be the player they pick at No. 3 for quite a bit, but they're also in need of a quarterback. The Giants could still pick Sanders at No. 3, though, Schultz reported in his weekly notes column on Wednesday.

Saints looking to trade back

The New Orleans Saints might be one of the teams picking in the top 10 who might move out of their pick, as they're making calls to slightly slide back from their first-round selection, Schultz reported. New Orleans holds the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New Orleans enters the draft in a bit of a tricky situation. It went 5-12 last season as its defense gave up the third-most yards in the league. However, quarterback Derek Carr could undergo shoulder surgery that would reportedly sideline him for quite a bit of time. They also have some unresolved business along the offensive line, with tackle Ryan Ramczyk announcing his retirement last week while tackle Trevor Penning had his fifth-year option declined by the team.

Shedeur Sanders preparing for whatever happens on Day 1

Sanders, who's widely viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, doesn't seem to have a clear landing spot in the draft just hours before the first round begins. But he doesn't seem to be concerned.

"I'm built for whatever today may bring," Sanders wrote in a social media post on Thursday afternoon.

While Sanders might be one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, he's been projected to go anywhere between the No. 3 overall pick and completely out of the first round. FOX Sports NFL Draft expert Rang has the Giants picking Sanders at No. 3 in his latest mock draft while Colin Cowherd didn't include the Colorado quarterback in the first 15 picks of his final mock draft on Thursday.

Browns making two defensive standouts available for trade during draft weekend

Cleveland could be busy during the 2025 NFL Draft beyond what it decides to do with the No. 2 overall pick. It's believed that cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo have been made available for trade, according to Schultz.

Newsome is entering the final year of his rookie contract after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option last year. He recorded 27 total tackles and one interception in 13 games last season, starting in three games. He has three career interceptions and graded out as Pro Football Focus' 177th cornerback for the 2024 season.

Okoronkwo, meanwhile, is entering the final season of a three-year, $19 million deal. The 30-year-old had 23 total tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games last season.

The Browns enter the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 picks, including four in the top 100.

George Pickens unfollows Steelers on Instagram.

After acquiring DK Metcalf in March, the Pittsburgh Steelers might continue to shuffle the deck at wide receiver during draft weekend. The Steelers have taken and made multiple calls on Pickens as multiple sources believe that Pittsburgh will be wary to dish out two major contracts at wide receiver, Schultz reported in his weekly notes column on Wednesday.

Pickens helped lend credence to that report, unfollowing the Steelers on Instagram. The 24-year-old is extension-eligible and entering the final year of his rookie contract. He had 1,140 receiving yards in 2023 and followed that up with 900 receiving yards in 2024, adding three touchdowns in 14 games.

