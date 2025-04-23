2025 NFL Draft Primer: All the facts and stats you need to know
The countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft has moved from months to weeks to days and now to hours. Round 1 commences on Thursday night, putting an end to all the mock drafts we've seen over the past few months.
As you read your final mocks ahead of Thursday's festivities, there might be one thing that stands out: Every single team still owns its first-round pick. The fact that no team has traded its first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is history in itself. This is the closest to a draft where a first-round pick hasn't been moved in the Common Draft Era, which began in 1967.
The 1993 NFL Draft previously held the record for the closest amount of time to Draft Day before a first-round pick was traded. That year, the Kansas City Chiefs sent a first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Joe Montana five days before the draft. So, the 2025 draft is the first where a first-round pick wasn't traded before Draft Day in the Common Draft Era.
That's a surprise considering the number of trades before recent drafts, especially at the premium positions. In 2024, the Chicago Bears held the No. 1 overall selection because the Carolina Panthers traded the pick in order to draft Bryce Young at No. 1 in 2023. The Houston Texans initially had an extra first-round pick in the 2024 draft as well, getting that selection from the Cleveland Browns in the Deshaun Watson trade. As part of the Watson deal, Houston also acquired Cleveland's first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts. The Texans traded the 2024 first-round pick they got from the Browns to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of Draft Day.
Some other notable pre-draft trades that involved a first-round pick in recent years include Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets (swapping of first-round picks), Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos (Seattle Seahawks received first-round picks in 2022 and 2023) and Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams (Detroit Lions received first-round picks in 2021 and 2022).
Let's take a look at some other interesting facts and nuggets about the 2025 NFL Draft.
- Cam Ward is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but no one knows how many other quarterbacks will be selected in the first round. Last year, six QBs were selected on Day 1, tying the record for the most in the Common Draft Era. If Ward is the only first-round quarterback, it'll mark just the fifth time since 2000 that has happened.
- Just like quarterbacks, wide receivers were in demand in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so much so that it matched a record. Seven wide receivers were selected, tying the 2004 draft for the most taken in the first round of the Common Draft Era. FOX Sports NFL Draft expert Rob Rang has four wide receivers (including Travis Hunter) being taken in the first round of his final mock draft.
- The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Barring a surprise trade (or two), this will mark the first time that they've made a pick in the first round since 2021, due to the aforementioned Deshaun Watson trade.
- Just because there hasn't been a trade involving a first-round pick yet doesn't mean there won't be some on draft night. There have been an average of 5.6 trades involving first-round picks per year since 2020, including Draft Day deals.
- It seems likely that at least two running backs will be drafted in the first round on Thursday. Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton have been first-round picks in every FOX Sports mock draft this week. However, that's well short for the most running backs taken in the first round in the Common Draft Era. Eight running backs were selected in the first round of the 1971 NFL Draft.
- Two tight ends also seem likely to be drafted in the first round of the 2025 draft, with both Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland viewed as top talents in this year's class. If one more tight end joins them on Thursday, that would match the record for the most tight ends selected in the first round in the Common Draft Era. There have been four occasions when three tight ends have been picked in the first round.
- Getting help along the offensive line also seems to be a popular trend, but the record for the most O-linemen taken doesn't seem to be in doubt. Rang has six offensive linemen being selected in the first round of his latest mock draft, which is short of the 10 drafted in the first round in 1968.
- The record for the most defensive backs selected in the first round in the Common Era also doesn't seem likely to be broken this year. That number is nine, which was set in 2014. Travis Hunter, Will Johnson, Jahdae Barron, Malaki Starks and Nick Emmanwori have been common fixtures in the first round of most mock drafts to this point.
- Michigan has a chance to make program history on Thursday night. Johnson, Loveland, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are all projected to be first-round picks. If that holds true, it would be the most first-round picks Michigan has had in a draft in program history. Its record currently sits at three, which was set in the 1995 and 2001 drafts.
- Ohio State could make some history this weekend as well. The defending national champions have a shot at breaking the record for most players selected in one draft in the Common Era. Georgia set the record in 2023 with 15 Bulldogs being selected. NFL Mock Draft Database's consensus big board projects that 15 Buckeyes will be draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
- Due to conference expansion, the record the SEC set for most first-round picks from a conference in a single draft will likely be threatened on Thursday night. The SEC had 15 first-round picks in the 2020 draft. In his final mock draft, Rang has 15 SEC players in the first round this year.
- Notre Dame could also threaten USC's record for the most draft picks ever produced by a single program. Ahead of the 2025 draft, the Trojans have had 523 players drafted to the Fighting Irish's 520. NFL Mock Draft Database's consensus big board projects that seven Notre Dame players will be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft while USC will only have two players get drafted.
- Wondering when your team will be on the clock? Well, let's take a few things into consideration. The draft starts at 8 p.m. ET, but there's typically some pomp and circumstance that takes place when Roger Goodell heads to the podium to announce that the draft is open. Each team also has up to 10 minutes to make its first-round pick. It also takes a couple of minutes for the pick to be formally announced after each team submits the name. So, let's take a look at what happened last year. The No. 1 overall pick was announced at 8:19 p.m. ET. The 16th pick was announced at 10:04 p.m. ET, marking the halfway point of the first round. The final selection of the first round was announced at 11:52 p.m. ET.
