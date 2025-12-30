National Football League
Cowboys Reportedly Release CB Trevon Diggs Amid Injury-Plagued Season

Updated Dec. 30, 2025 1:40 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from cornerback Trevon Diggs

Diggs has been released by the Cowboys amid his injury-plagued season, ESPN reported Tuesday. Diggs will immediately hit waivers and could become a free agent if he clears waivers. If a team claims him, they'll reportedly be on the hook for the $472,000 base salary and $58,823 bonus he'd get for being active for Week 18. 

Rumors of the Cowboys potentially moving on from Diggs grew in recent weeks as he spent nearly two months on injured reserve. He initially missed a game due to a concussion he suffered in an incident at home in October before getting placed on injured reserve later that month due to a right knee ailment. 

Diggs eventually returned to the Cowboys' lineup in Week 16, but he's largely struggled this season. Opposing quarterbacks have posted a perfect passer rating (158.3) when they've targeted receivers Diggs has covered this season, as the cornerback has allowed three touchdowns in eight games, per Pro Football Focus. 

Diggs briefly emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in football not long after the Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. That helped him get a five-year, $97 million extension ahead of the 2023 season. However, the two-time Pro Bowler has only played 21 games since then, tearing his ACL in the 2023 season and undergoing an operation to repair the same knee in 2024. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

