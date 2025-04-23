National Football League 2025 NFL Draft grades: Did Jaguars trade too much for Travis Hunter? Updated Apr. 24, 2025 8:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What has been mocked everywhere for months became official Thursday night: The Tennessee Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Yes, draft day in Green Bay is finally here, and FOX Sports draft expert Rob Rang is analyzing and grading every first-round selection in real time. Did your team make the right move?

Rang: Ward's improvement as an NFL prospect over the course of his college career is one of the most inspirational and unlikely I've seen in 25 years as an NFL Draft analyst. Early on at Washington State, I wasn't sure he'd make it in the CFL. By the time he'd left Pullman for Miami, it was clear Ward was an NFL talent, but a middle-round prospect at that. And then this past season — against the best competition of his life — Ward unleashed a quicker release, stronger arm and greater pocket awareness for Miami than he'd ever shown at WSU (or Incarnate Word before that), tantalizing scouts with his still-untapped potential. Put simply, Ward doesn't have the same floor of most QB1s. He is too cavalier with the football, excelling in more of a backyard style than I'd prefer. But he is a born playmaker with the talent and work ethic to spark a franchise. There are more surefire NFL stars in this class, but not at quarterback, so give the Titans credit, they are trying to compete for a Super Bowl and not just a return to relevancy with this selection.

Grade: B

Rang: In 25 years of evaluating NFL prospects, I've never come across a player as versatile and talented as Hunter. He is truly one of one, earning my top grade as a receiver, as a cornerback and overall prospect. I absolutely believe that he can play both roles in the NFL, theoretically justifying the Jaguars' aggressive trade up for him. Liam Coen was brought to Jacksonville to help Trevor Lawrence live up to his potential and get the Jaguars back into the playoffs. Adding Hunter to an offense that already boasts one of the NFL's best young wideouts in Brian Thomas Jr. will do that. Adding a cornerback to challenge Thomas, as well, helps make this bold trade make sense. It had better, as trading their 2026 first-round selection to move up three spots is borderline reckless.

Grade: B

Rang: Carter never ran for scouts prior to the draft, but he didn't have to, as his explosiveness off the ball and in pursuit is just so obvious on tape. While certainly speedy off the ball, some have concerns about his ability to hold up in run support as Carter lacks ideal girth in his lower body — which is why he began his college career as an off-ball linebacker. In a league that prioritizes edge rushers more than any other defensive role, however, Carter's value as an immediate 10-plus sack candidate justifies this selection. The perfect "finisher" to cap a dominant Giants defensive front, Carter is an obvious Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

Grade: A-

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .

