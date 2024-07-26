National Football League Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins reportedly agree to 4-year, $212.4 million extension Updated Jul. 26, 2024 4:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tua Tagovailoa isn't going anywhere.

The fifth-year quarterback and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million extension, NFL Network reported on Friday. The deal includes $167.1 million guaranteed and keeps Tagovailoa in Miami through 2028. The $53.1 million average annual value sets an NFL record for the highest ever in a four-year extension.

Tagovailoa's deal mirrors that of quarterback Jared Goff, who signed a four-year, $212 million extension with the Detroit Lions in May. In June, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a five-year, $275 million extension.

Earlier this offseason, Miami also extended wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on a three-year, $84.8 million deal.

Last season, Tagovailoa totaled an NFL-high 4,624 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 101.1 passer rating, while completing 69.3% of his passes and earning a Pro Bowl nod.

Miami finished the 2023 regular season 11-6 but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC wild-card round. The left-handed signal-caller has been the Dolphins' primary quarterback since the middle of his 2020 rookie season, with the franchise a combined 32-19 in the regular season and 0-1 in the postseason with him under center.

While Tagovailoa started every game for the Dolphins last season, injuries have traditionally held him back, as he missed time with rib and head injuries in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Miami selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

