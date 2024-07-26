National Football League
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins reportedly agree to 4-year, $212.4 million extension
National Football League

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins reportedly agree to 4-year, $212.4 million extension

Updated Jul. 26, 2024 4:07 p.m. ET

Tua Tagovailoa isn't going anywhere.

The fifth-year quarterback and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million extension, NFL Network reported on Friday. The deal includes $167.1 million guaranteed and keeps Tagovailoa in Miami through 2028. The $53.1 million average annual value sets an NFL record for the highest ever in a four-year extension.

Tagovailoa's deal mirrors that of quarterback Jared Goff, who signed a four-year, $212 million extension with the Detroit Lions in May. In June, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a five-year, $275 million extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this offseason, Miami also extended wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on a three-year, $84.8 million deal.

Last season, Tagovailoa totaled an NFL-high 4,624 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 101.1 passer rating, while completing 69.3% of his passes and earning a Pro Bowl nod.

Miami finished the 2023 regular season 11-6 but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC wild-card round. The left-handed signal-caller has been the Dolphins' primary quarterback since the middle of his 2020 rookie season, with the franchise a combined 32-19 in the regular season and 0-1 in the postseason with him under center.

While Tagovailoa started every game for the Dolphins last season, injuries have traditionally held him back, as he missed time with rib and head injuries in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Miami selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Which QB would be drafted No. 1: Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence or Andrew Luck?

Which QB would be drafted No. 1: Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence or Andrew Luck?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes