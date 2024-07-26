National Football League Lions K Michael Badgley out for season after suffering injury before practice Published Jul. 26, 2024 9:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions will be without kicker Michael Badgley for the 2024 season.

Badley suffered a "significant injury" that will sideline him for the season while he was preparing for practice on Thursday, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. Campbell didn't share what the injury was, but ESPN later reported that the kicker suffered a torn hamstring.

"Feel awful, feel bad," Campbell said. "He worked his tail off to get ready for this season. He was having a good spring. He was ready for camp. So, anyway, it's tough."

Badgley will soon undergo surgery to repair the injury, Campbell added.

The Lions added Badgley to their practice squad ahead of the 2023 season. As kicker Riley Patterson struggled during the season, the Lions elevated Badgley in December. They eventually signed him to the active roster before the final two games of the regular season.

Badgley went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts over four regular-season games and 3-for-3 on field goal attempts in the postseason. His 54-yard field goal against the Los Angeles Rams wound up being the difference in Detroit's 24-23 win during the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Lions re-signed Badgley in February.

Prior to his stint with Detroit, Badgley bounced around the league during his six professional seasons. He's had nine stops over his career, including a previous stint with the Lions in 2022. After serving as Detroit's kicker for much of that season, the team released him ahead of training camp last year.

Badgley has made 98 of his 119 field-goal attempts in his career, with his 82.4% FG percentage ranking 23rd among active kickers.

Jake Bates is the only other kicker on the Lions' roster. They signed him after he made 17 of 22 field goals for the Michigan Panthers in the 2024 UFL season.

