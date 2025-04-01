National Football League 2025 NFL rule changes: Tweaks made to regular-season OT, kickoffs, replay assist Published Apr. 1, 2025 3:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Not all of the proposed rule changes were voted on at the NFL's league meetings on Tuesday, but some were and there will be a few rule changes coming in 2025.

Changes to the regular-season overtime rules, usage of expanded replay assist and tweaks made to the NFL's kickoff were among the rule changes that were approved at the league meetings, the NFL announced. Meanwhile, a vote on the tush push has been shelved. Additionally, the Detroit Lions' proposal to determine playoff seeding by record and not division winners was also tabled.

Here's a further look at each of the rule changes approved by the NFL at the league meetings.

Regular season overtime to allow both teams to have the ball

ADVERTISEMENT

Overtime in the regular season will partly mirror postseason overtime again. Both teams will now be able to get the ball in the extra period of play in regular-season games, unless the defensive team scores on the opening possession. Unlike postseason overtime, though, overtime in the regular season will remain 10 minutes long. If the score is still tied at the end of those 10 minutes, the game will end in a tie.

Touchbacks move to 35-yard line

To help further promote returns on kickoffs, the NFL is penalizing teams who kick the ball into the end zone or out of the end zone even further. If there's a touchback on a kickoff, the receiving team will get the ball at the 35-yard line. When the NFL implemented the dynamic kickoff rule last season, the receiving team got the ball at the 30-yard line to start each possession.

Replay assist allowed to assist refs on objective aspects of play

Replay assist will have more influence on officials in 2025. The on-site replay official can help reverse penalties thrown for hits on defensive plays, face masks, tripping and running/roughing the kicker. However, replay assist will not be allowed to retroactively hand out a penalty.

An example of how replay assist could be used in this instance came from a controversial unnecessary roughness penalty in the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff win over the Houston Texans this past season.

Tom Brady discusses officiating and the Chiefs

More discussions allowed during legal tampering period on trial basis

Teams will now be able to have direct communications with free agents during the 52-hour legal tampering window. If a team reaches an agreement with a free agent on a deal during the legal tampering window, the team will be allowed to make travel arrangements for the player. The rule change will be implemented for one season before determining whether it should become a permanent rule.

Originally, teams were only allowed to contact agents during the legal tampering window.

K-balls will be able to be prepared prior to game days

Just like footballs used on plays from scrimmage, K-balls will now be able to be prepared on the eve of game days. Several teams proposed this rule change, as teams were only allowed to prepare K-balls on game days in the past.

More scouting allowed for postseason teams

Teams will now be able to get scouting credentials for potential postseason opponents in Weeks 17 and 18 of the regular season. Additionally, teams hosting games in the wild-card round will be required to hand out scouting credentials to all postseason teams in their respective conference.

NFL owners have tabled proposal to ban the Tush Push at league meetings

Bylaws approved by the competition committee

The competition committee approved three bylaws during the league meetings. In one of the changes, teams will now be able to designate two players to return from injured reserve when rosters are reduced to 53. Playoff teams will also be allowed to designate two more players to return from injured reserve in the postseason, bringing the total number up to 10. Finally, point differential will be used as the third tiebreaker on waiver claims.

Games can be flexed to Thursday nights on shorter notice

While the NFL announced several rule changes on Tuesday, there are other rule changes that have reportedly been agreed to. One of them will allow the league to flex Sunday games onto "Thursday Night Football" on 21 days' notice instead of 28 days' notice, NFL Media reported. Teams can only play two Thursday night games per year and there can only be two games flexed onto "Thursday Night Football" all season long.

Alternate and throwback uniforms can be worn more

The NFL is allowing teams to wear an alternate or throwback uniform up to four times per season, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Monday. Teams will also be allowed to wear their alternate pants in the playoffs. Previously, teams could only wear their alternate or throwback uniforms up to three times in a single season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share